Hosted by

District 54 Toastmasters

About this event

District 54 Toastmasters Spring Conference Sponsor

Diamond Sponsor
$2,000

Premier Partner: Maximum brand exposure, exclusive naming rights for a main session, and the highest number of complimentary registrations. Ad Space: Full Premium Page

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Executive Partner: Significant visibility on all marketing materials and signage, plus multiple complimentary registrations. Ad Space: Full Page

Gold Sponsor
$500

Premium Partner: Standard premium benefits including program placement and verbal recognition. Ad Space: Half Page

Silver Sponsor
$250

Corporate Supporter: Name and logo displayed on event materials. Ad Space: Quarter Page

Bronze Sponsor
$100

Community Supporter: Entry-level business visibility. Ad Space: Business Card Size

Patron Sponsor
$50

Friend of Toastmasters: Recognition for individuals or small local donations. Ad Space: Mentioned on list, no advertisement

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!