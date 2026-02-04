District 54 Toastmasters Spring Conference Sponsor

About this event
Premier Partner: Maximum brand exposure, exclusive naming rights for a main session, and the highest number of complimentary registrations. Ad Space: Full Premium Page
Executive Partner: Significant visibility on all marketing materials and signage, plus multiple complimentary registrations. Ad Space: Full Page
Premium Partner: Standard premium benefits including program placement and verbal recognition. Ad Space: Half Page
Corporate Supporter: Name and logo displayed on event materials. Ad Space: Quarter Page
Community Supporter: Entry-level business visibility. Ad Space: Business Card Size
Friend of Toastmasters: Recognition for individuals or small local donations. Ad Space: Mentioned on list, no advertisement
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!