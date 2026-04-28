Toastmasters International

Hosted by

Toastmasters International

About this event

District 7 Annual Toastmasters Conference

OHSU Auditorium

3286 SW Research Dr, Portland, OR 97239, USA

VIP full conference and all meals
$60

Enjoy the full program with access to all speech contests and evening awards ceremony with lunch and dinner included.

We will have a variety of boxed lunches to choose from and a buffet dinner with most dietary options available. Savings $5.

Conference events and lunch
$25

Includes general Admission to the general sessions, both Table Topics and International Speech contests and boxed lunch.

Conference events only
$10

Attend both contests and the special speakers events.

* NO meals included. *

Awards Ceremony with dinner
$40

This is for family and friends to enjoy the evening with you. Includes buffet dinner and all evening events.

Awards Ceremony - only
$10

This is for family and friends to enjoy the evening with you.

* NO meals included. *

Lunch - to be added to the conference Day ticket
$15

We will have a variety of boxed lunches to choose from.

Buffet Dinner
$30

This will be a buffet style dinner with most dietary options available.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!