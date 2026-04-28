District 7 Annual Toastmasters Conference

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all speech contests and evening awards ceremony with lunch and dinner included.
We will have a variety of boxed lunches to choose from and a buffet dinner with most dietary options available. Savings $5.
Includes general Admission to the general sessions, both Table Topics and International Speech contests and boxed lunch.
Attend both contests and the special speakers events.
* NO meals included. *
This is for family and friends to enjoy the evening with you. Includes buffet dinner and all evening events.
This is for family and friends to enjoy the evening with you.
* NO meals included. *
We will have a variety of boxed lunches to choose from.
This will be a buffet style dinner with most dietary options available.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!