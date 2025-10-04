District 7360 Annual Conference & Foundation Dinner

200 College Ave

Williamsport, PA 17701, USA

Early Bird Conference
$50
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Where the Rotary Action Plan meets Reality. 


This is a full day of inspiration, education, and collaboration designed to strengthen your club and expand your impact in the community.

Early Bird Foundation Dinner & Celebration
$65
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

The Foundation Dinner celebrates our district's impact, honors projects like eradicating polio and providing clean water and education, and raises funds to expand these life-changing efforts.

The evening includes:

  • The ticket INCLUDES 1 Drink Ticket and Appetizers.
  • A thrilling Silent Auction and Raffle Drawing to raise funds for the Foundation.
  • Annual Club Awards for giving and engagement.
  • An exquisite 4-Course Dinner prepared by Le Jeune Chef.
  • Keynote Speaker who will inspire us with stories of Rotary's global reach.
  • Live String Music and more entertainment.
Early Bird Both Events
$110
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Annual Conference & Foundation Dinner Package

For the best value, consider the combined package!

Conference
$55

Where the Rotary Action Plan meets Reality. 


This is a full day of inspiration, education, and collaboration designed to strengthen your club and expand your impact in the community.

Foundation Dinner & Celebration
$70

The Foundation Dinner celebrates our district's impact, honors projects like eradicating polio and providing clean water and education, and raises funds to expand these life-changing efforts.

The evening includes:

  • The ticket INCLUDES 1 Drink Ticket and Appetizers.
  • A thrilling Silent Auction and Raffle Drawing to raise funds for the Foundation.
  • Annual Club Awards for giving and engagement.
  • An exquisite 4-Course Dinner prepared by Le Jeune Chef.
  • Keynote Speaker who will inspire us with stories of Rotary's global reach.
  • Live String Music and more entertainment.
Both Events
$120

Annual Conference & Foundation Dinner Package

For the best value, consider the combined package!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing