District 77 2026 Annual Spring Conference

556 Hughes Rd

Madison, AL 35758, USA

Regular Admission
$90
Available until May 1

Discounts Available. Check those being used on next page and corresponding discount amount on Discount page. Includes admission to all Friday and Saturday sessions and events including Humorous and International Speech contests, Communications and Leadership Luncheon and the Saturday Evening Gala.

Late Bird Admission
$100
Available until May 12

Discounts Available. Check those being used on next page and corresponding discount amount on Discount page. Includes admission to all Friday and Saturday sessions and events including Humorous and International Speech contests, Communications and Leadership Luncheon and the Saturday Evening Gala.

Student Admission
$50

Available for Full Time students only. Includes admission to all Friday and Saturday sessions and events including Humorous and International Speech contests, Communications and Leadership Luncheon and the Saturday Evening Gala.

Guest Registration
$45

Admission for Non-Toastmasters/Guests to the International Speech Contest Saturday Afternoon and Saturday Evening Gala.

Speech Contest Admission
$20

Includes admission to Friday's Humorous Speech contest or Saturday's International Speech Contest only. Purchase 2 tickets to attend both contests.

Group Admission
$315
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

Group must consist of all 7 club officers. Includes admission to all Friday and Saturday sessions and events including Humorous and International Speech contests, Communications and Leadership Luncheon and the Saturday Evening Gala.

Add a donation for District 77 Toastmasters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!