Toastmasters International, District 83

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Toastmasters International, District 83

About this event

District 83 Level Up Conference 2026 at The Graycliff

122 Moonachie Ave

Moonachie, NJ 07074, USA

Early Bird Admission - District 83 Members Only
$135

Only 50 Early Bird tickets available for District 83 Members Only!

General Admission - District 83 Members Only
$150

District 83 Members Only

Non-District 83 Members
$200
Sponsor Level 1: 1/2 page ad
$100

After purchase, email your ad to [email protected]. As a sponsor you will be prominently featured in our 2026 conference booklet. The booklet is 8.5 x 5.5 inches and will also feature interesting and thought-provoking articles and interviews from Toastmasters for Toastmasters.

Sponsor Level 2: Full page ad
$150

After purchase, email your ad to [email protected]. As a sponsor you will be prominently featured in our 2026 conference booklet. The booklet is 8.5 x 5.5 inches and will also feature interesting and thought-provoking articles and interviews from Toastmasters for Toastmasters.

Sponsor Level 3F: Inside front cover ad
$200

After purchase, email your ad to [email protected]. As a sponsor you will be prominently featured in our 2026 conference booklet. The booklet is 8.5 x 5.5 inches and will also feature interesting and thought-provoking articles and interviews from Toastmasters for Toastmasters.

Sponsor Level 3B: Inside back cover ad
$200

After purchase, email your ad to [email protected]. As a sponsor you will be prominently featured in our 2026 conference booklet. The booklet is 8.5 x 5.5 inches and will also feature interesting and thought-provoking articles and interviews from Toastmasters for Toastmasters.

Sponsor Level 4: Back cover ad
$300

After purchase, email your ad to [email protected]. As a sponsor you will be prominently featured in our 2026 conference booklet. The booklet is 8.5 x 5.5 inches and will also feature interesting and thought-provoking articles and interviews from Toastmasters for Toastmasters.

Sponsor Level 5: Includes complimentary full page ad
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Send 5 of your employees or club members to this personal & professional development conference (and receive a complimentary full page in the booklet). After purchase, email your ad to [email protected]. As a sponsor you will be prominently featured in our 2026 conference booklet. The booklet is 8.5 x 5.5 inches and will also feature interesting and thought-provoking articles and interviews from Toastmasters for Toastmasters.

Contest Only (1:15pm Start Time)
$25

Attend the Tall Tales and International Speech Contests only. Start time 1:15pm. This ticket does not include meals or refreshments.

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