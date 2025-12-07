District 83 Level Up Conference 2026 at The Graycliff

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About this event
Only 50 Early Bird tickets available for District 83 Members Only!
District 83 Members Only
After purchase, email your ad to [email protected]. As a sponsor you will be prominently featured in our 2026 conference booklet. The booklet is 8.5 x 5.5 inches and will also feature interesting and thought-provoking articles and interviews from Toastmasters for Toastmasters.
After purchase, email your ad to [email protected]. As a sponsor you will be prominently featured in our 2026 conference booklet. The booklet is 8.5 x 5.5 inches and will also feature interesting and thought-provoking articles and interviews from Toastmasters for Toastmasters.
After purchase, email your ad to [email protected]. As a sponsor you will be prominently featured in our 2026 conference booklet. The booklet is 8.5 x 5.5 inches and will also feature interesting and thought-provoking articles and interviews from Toastmasters for Toastmasters.
After purchase, email your ad to [email protected]. As a sponsor you will be prominently featured in our 2026 conference booklet. The booklet is 8.5 x 5.5 inches and will also feature interesting and thought-provoking articles and interviews from Toastmasters for Toastmasters.
After purchase, email your ad to [email protected]. As a sponsor you will be prominently featured in our 2026 conference booklet. The booklet is 8.5 x 5.5 inches and will also feature interesting and thought-provoking articles and interviews from Toastmasters for Toastmasters.
Send 5 of your employees or club members to this personal & professional development conference (and receive a complimentary full page in the booklet). After purchase, email your ad to [email protected]. As a sponsor you will be prominently featured in our 2026 conference booklet. The booklet is 8.5 x 5.5 inches and will also feature interesting and thought-provoking articles and interviews from Toastmasters for Toastmasters.
Attend the Tall Tales and International Speech Contests only. Start time 1:15pm. This ticket does not include meals or refreshments.
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