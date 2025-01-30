District 9 Annual Conference Sponsorships

Business card-sized ad listed in program, listed in rotating PPT slides shown on screen at the beginning of the conference and throughout the breaks and verbal acknowledgement.
Escapist Level
$250
Same as above, ¼-page ad. PLUS one complimentary attendee registration.
Escapist Level (in-kind only) $250 value
Free
In lieu of direct monetary sponsorship, Escapist Sponsor may provide promotional items, pads/papers or other items of similar value for each attendee (requires D9 approval).
Illusionist Level
$500
Same as Escapist, ½-page ad, two complimentary attendee registrations, PLUS may provide a handout to all attendees and may introduce the Friday Social emcee (or have a short intro and promotional text read).
Illusionist Level (in-kind only) $500 value
Free
In lieu of direct monetary sponsorship, Illusionist Sponsor may provide promotional items, pads/papers or other items of similar value for each attendee (requires D9 approval).
Wizard Level
$1,000
Same as Illusionist, full-page ad, two complimentary attendee registrations, PLUS may provide a handout to all attendees and may introduce Keynote Speaker (or may have a short intro and promotional text read). A table will be provided in the lobby for you to display organizational literature (you are required to set up and take down).
Donation
$50
To assist in covering conference expenses
Donated Ticket
$25
For comped lunch for sponsors, volunteers, etc.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!