Canal Winchester Lions Inc

Hosted by

Canal Winchester Lions Inc

About this event

OH5 District Convention

2700 Corporate Exchange Dr

Columbus, OH 43231, USA

Entire Convention
$100

Full convention - covers everything except casino cash and pin art.

Saturday Business and Lunch Only
$40

Business meetings, voting, necrology, awards luncheon and afternoon sessions.

Grand Banquet Only
$60

Come celebrate another successful year!

Casino Cash
$10

Pre-order casino cash. Each ticket gets you a "big wad" of play money for use during Friday night's casino night. Casino cash can be used to buy prizes. More tickets means more big wads of cash. Buy as many wads as you want! (Proceeds go to OLERF & the convention fund.)

Lions Pin Art
$3

Saturday session - Only 15 tickets available.


Learn more: https://e-district.org/userfiles/1080/file/Convention/2026/Pin%20Art%20Flyer_compressed.pdf

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!