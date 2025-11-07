OH5 District Convention

About this event
Full convention - covers everything except casino cash and pin art.
Business meetings, voting, necrology, awards luncheon and afternoon sessions.
Come celebrate another successful year!
Pre-order casino cash. Each ticket gets you a "big wad" of play money for use during Friday night's casino night. Casino cash can be used to buy prizes. More tickets means more big wads of cash. Buy as many wads as you want! (Proceeds go to OLERF & the convention fund.)
Saturday session - Only 15 tickets available.
Learn more: https://e-district.org/userfiles/1080/file/Convention/2026/Pin%20Art%20Flyer_compressed.pdf
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