District Convention

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DO NOT pay the optional $8.50 fee. Use the DROPDOWN next to the to "Other" and put in the number "0". If you put in the number 0 you will NOT be charged the fee. The fee does NOT go to the District. You will receive light Breakfast, Buffet Lunch and Wine and Cheese Reception, Networking and Program
DO NOT pay the optional $9.35 fee. Use the DROPDOWN next to the to "Other" and put in the number "0". If you put in the number 0 you will NOT be charged the fee. The fee does NOT go to the District. You will receive light Breakfast, Buffet Lunch and Wine and Cheese Reception, Networking and Program
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