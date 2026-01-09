LIONS MD20K2

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LIONS MD20K2

About this event

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District Convention

225 Hofstra University

Hempstead, NY 11549, USA

20K2 Lions
$50

DO NOT pay the optional $8.50 fee. Use the DROPDOWN next to the to "Other" and put in the number "0". If you put in the number 0 you will NOT be charged the fee. The fee does NOT go to the District. You will receive light Breakfast, Buffet Lunch and Wine and Cheese Reception, Networking and Program

Guests of 20K2 Lions
$55

DO NOT pay the optional $9.35 fee. Use the DROPDOWN next to the to "Other" and put in the number "0". If you put in the number 0 you will NOT be charged the fee. The fee does NOT go to the District. You will receive light Breakfast, Buffet Lunch and Wine and Cheese Reception, Networking and Program

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