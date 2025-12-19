District Convention: Serivce in the Spotlight

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Saturday (2/7):
11:30 AM: Registration
12:00 PM: Opening Session
12:30 PM: Service Project
1:30 PM: Lunch
2:30 PM: Workshops
4:00 PM: Caucusing
5:00 PM: Break to change
6:30 PM: Dinner
7:00 PM: Awards Ceremony
8:30 PM: Adjournment
Sunday (2/8):
10 AM: House of Delegates
11:00 AM: Brunch
11:30 AM: Closing Session and Installation
12:00 PM: Adjournment
