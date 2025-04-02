District Governor's Testimonial Gala

Choose this option if you are purchasing for 1 to 2 Gala tickets. If you are purchasing more than 2 tickets use the Group ticket option which gives you an option to purchase up to 10 tickets. Each Gala ticket has its own unique QR code to get in. Make sure attendee has their ticket either printed or on their smart device. Don't scan ticket(s) until you are checking in at the Gala. When you checkout make sure you select the optional dropdown box from "Zeffy" - select whatever you'd like to donate to keep the platform that we use free... or select "ZERO" - it's OPTIONAL.

Choose this option if you are purchasing for 1 to 2 Gala tickets. If you are purchasing more than 2 tickets use the Group ticket option which gives you an option to purchase up to 10 tickets. Each Gala ticket has its own unique QR code to get in. Make sure attendee has their ticket either printed or on their smart device. Don't scan ticket(s) until you are checking in at the Gala. When you checkout make sure you select the optional dropdown box from "Zeffy" - select whatever you'd like to donate to keep the platform that we use free... or select "ZERO" - it's OPTIONAL.

seeMoreDetailsMobile