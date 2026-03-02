District III Administrative Expenses

About this event
VADAR
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The National Society has moved from print to digital for the publication of American Spirit. Rather than raise the cost of ads, the advertising expenses will offset the cost of quality writing, photography, research, and publishing in the new format.
Virginia DAR will continue to support American Spirit and is counting on our Chapters to demonstrate team spirit by contributing to the costs.
Thank you!
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