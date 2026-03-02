District III, Virginia DAR

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District III, Virginia DAR

About this event

District III Administrative Expenses

District III

VADAR

American Spirit ad
$66

10 left!

The National Society has moved from print to digital for the publication of American Spirit. Rather than raise the cost of ads, the advertising expenses will offset the cost of quality writing, photography, research, and publishing in the new format.

Virginia DAR will continue to support American Spirit and is counting on our Chapters to demonstrate team spirit by contributing to the costs.

Thank you!

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