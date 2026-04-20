Florida Association of Medical Examiners

Hosted by

Florida Association of Medical Examiners

About this event

District One ME Fundraising Gala to Benefit Family Advocacy

5961 Commerce Rd

Milton, FL 32583, USA

General Admission
$350

For one evening only, spaces normally reserved for medicine, science, and service to the community will be transformed into an extraordinary and immersive experience unlike anything ever hosted in our region. Cold selections and top-shelf cocktails will be served within the walk-in cooler in a once-in-a-lifetime transformation of a clinical environment into a setting of sophistication and intrigue.

VIP Admission
$500

Priority entry, reserved seating, and exclusive tour of the new District One Medical Examiner's Facility

Add a donation for Florida Association of Medical Examiners

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