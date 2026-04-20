District One ME Fundraising Gala to Benefit Family Advocacy

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About this event
For one evening only, spaces normally reserved for medicine, science, and service to the community will be transformed into an extraordinary and immersive experience unlike anything ever hosted in our region. Cold selections and top-shelf cocktails will be served within the walk-in cooler in a once-in-a-lifetime transformation of a clinical environment into a setting of sophistication and intrigue.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and exclusive tour of the new District One Medical Examiner's Facility
$
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