District 103 Toastmasters

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District 103 Toastmasters

About this event

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District- Wide Sponsored 2026 District 103 Summer TLI- Mobilize * Modernize * Monetize Registration

6520 S Cicero Ave

Chicago, IL 60638, USA

2026 Summer TLI Registration: Sponsored Admission
Free



Disclaimer:  Zeffy Checkout Notice

This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.

When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional.  Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!