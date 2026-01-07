HAWAII HEALTH & HARM REDUCTION CENTER

Hosted by

HAWAII HEALTH & HARM REDUCTION CENTER

About this event

Diva of Polynesia

461 Cooke St

Honolulu, HI 96813, USA

General Seating
$50

General Admission provides entry to the event with open seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Join the energy of the crowd, enjoy the performances, and experience the full excitement of the pageant in a vibrant, community-filled atmosphere. Every ticket comes with Dinner.

Table 5
$75

Enjoy the show in comfort with guaranteed table seating for you. Reserved tables offer prime viewing, a dedicated space to relax, and the perfect setup to celebrate the night together without worrying about finding a seat. Ideal for groups who want the full pageant experience with ease and style. Every ticket comes with Dinner.

Table 2
$75

Enjoy the show in comfort with guaranteed table seating for you. Reserved tables offer prime viewing, a dedicated space to relax, and the perfect setup to celebrate the night together without worrying about finding a seat. Ideal for groups who want the full pageant experience with ease and style. Every ticket comes with Dinner. (Wheelchair Accessible)

Table 3
$75

Enjoy the show in comfort with guaranteed table seating for you. Reserved tables offer prime viewing, a dedicated space to relax, and the perfect setup to celebrate the night together without worrying about finding a seat. Ideal for groups who want the full pageant experience with ease and style. Every ticket comes with Dinner.

Table 4
$75

Enjoy the show in comfort with guaranteed table seating for you. Reserved tables offer prime viewing, a dedicated space to relax, and the perfect setup to celebrate the night together without worrying about finding a seat. Ideal for groups who want the full pageant experience with ease and style. Every ticket comes with Dinner.

Table 1
$75

Enjoy the show in comfort with guaranteed table seating for you. Reserved tables offer prime viewing, a dedicated space to relax, and the perfect setup to celebrate the night together without worrying about finding a seat. Ideal for groups who want the full pageant experience with ease and style. Every ticket comes with Dinner. (Wheelchair Accessible)

Table 6
$75

Enjoy the show in comfort with guaranteed table seating for you. Reserved tables offer prime viewing, a dedicated space to relax, and the perfect setup to celebrate the night together without worrying about finding a seat. Ideal for groups who want the full pageant experience with ease and style. Every ticket comes with Dinner.

Table 7
$75

Enjoy the show in comfort with guaranteed table seating for you. Reserved tables offer prime viewing, a dedicated space to relax, and the perfect setup to celebrate the night together without worrying about finding a seat. Ideal for groups who want the full pageant experience with ease and style. Every ticket comes with Dinner.

Table 8
$75

Enjoy the show in comfort with guaranteed table seating for you. Reserved tables offer prime viewing, a dedicated space to relax, and the perfect setup to celebrate the night together without worrying about finding a seat. Ideal for groups who want the full pageant experience with ease and style. Every ticket comes with Dinner.

Add a donation for HAWAII HEALTH & HARM REDUCTION CENTER

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!