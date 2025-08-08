Divan Center Kids Academy 2025-2026

Monthly Payment
$142.85

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

Monthly Payment:

The $100 is for Atlasia & Filosof Magazines Membership – These are educational and fun magazines for kids. With this membership, your child will receive the magazines during the school year and be able to take them home at the end of the academic year.

One time payment
$1,200

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

One time payment

$1100 + $100

The $100 is for Atlasia & Filosof Magazines Membership – These are educational and fun magazines for kids. With this membership, your child will receive the magazines during the school year and be able to take them home at the end of the academic year.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing