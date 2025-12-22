Divan Center Kids Academy 2025-2026 2nd Semester

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Monthly Payment:
The $50 is for Atlasia & Filosof Magazines Membership – These are educational and fun magazines for kids. With this membership, your child will receive the magazines during the school year and be able to take them home at the end of the academic year.
No expiration
One time payment
$550 + $50
The $50 is for Atlasia & Filosof Magazines Membership – These are educational and fun magazines for kids. With this membership, your child will receive the magazines during the school year and be able to take them home at the end of the academic year.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!