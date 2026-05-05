Divas of Soul - Monday, Nov. 25, 2026 @ 7pm (Munster)
Divas of Soul - Monday, Nov. 25, 2026 (Munster)
$30
Divas of Soul @7PM (Munster)
Divas of Soul @7PM (Munster)
In addition to Adult tickets, we also offer the Family Add-on option for the children in your family (ages 5-15) for only $15 more per family!
In addition to Adult tickets, we also offer the Family Add-on option for the children in your family (ages 5-15) for only $15 more per family!
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