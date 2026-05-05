Lakeshore Community Concerts

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Lakeshore Community Concerts

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Divas of Soul - Monday, Nov. 25, 2026 @ 7pm (Munster)

Divas of Soul - Monday, Nov. 25, 2026 (Munster) item
Divas of Soul - Monday, Nov. 25, 2026 (Munster)
$30

Divas of Soul @7PM (Munster)

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Family Add- On item
Family Add- On
$15

In addition to Adult tickets, we also offer the Family Add-on option for the children in your family (ages 5-15) for only $15 more per family!

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