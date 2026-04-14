Divide Grizzlies - Spring Tournament - Club Registration

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Join us on April 19th for an exciting Showdown Tournament featuring 11U and 13U divisions in a fast-paced, competitive environment built for development and fun. The 11U division tips off at 12:00 PM and runs until 3:20 PM, followed by the 13U division tipping off at 3:40 PM and running through 7:00 PM. Space is limited to just three teams per division, so be sure to reserve your club’s spot today and don’t miss out on the action!
Join us on April 26th for an exciting Showdown Tournament featuring 11U and 13U divisions in a fast-paced, competitive environment built for development and fun. The 11U division tips off at 12:00 PM and runs until 3:20 PM, followed by the 13U division tipping off at 3:40 PM and running through 7:00 PM. Space is limited to just three teams per division, so be sure to reserve your club’s spot today and don’t miss out on the action!
Join us on May 3rd for an exciting Round Robin Tournament featuring 11U and 13U divisions in a fun, competitive environment built for player development. The 11U division tips off at 12:00 PM and runs until 3:00 PM, followed by the 13U division tipping off at 3:30 PM and running through 6:30 PM. Space is limited to just three teams per division, so be sure to reserve your club’s spot today and don’t miss out on the action!
Join us on May 3rd for an exciting Round Robin Tournament featuring 11U and 13U divisions in a fun, competitive environment built for player development. The 11U division tips off at 12:00 PM and runs until 3:00 PM, followed by the 13U division tipping off at 3:30 PM and running through 6:30 PM. Space is limited to just three teams per division, so be sure to reserve your club’s spot today and don’t miss out on the action!
Buy 1 Dog Rescue Token today! For every 200 tokens you help us earn, we save a life by rescuing a shelter dog facing euthanasia from a crowded shelter in Northern California. Join us in making a difference—your contribution can give a deserving dog a second chance at life! Dog rescue tokens are considered 100% donations. You will receive a charity receipt at checkout for your Dog Rescue Token purchases.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!