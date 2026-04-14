For A Stray Inc.

Offered by

For A Stray Inc.

About this shop

Divide Grizzlies - Spring Tournament - Club Registration

April 19th Spring Showdown Tournament Registration item
April 19th Spring Showdown Tournament Registration
$100

Join us on April 19th for an exciting Showdown Tournament featuring 11U and 13U divisions in a fast-paced, competitive environment built for development and fun. The 11U division tips off at 12:00 PM and runs until 3:20 PM, followed by the 13U division tipping off at 3:40 PM and running through 7:00 PM. Space is limited to just three teams per division, so be sure to reserve your club’s spot today and don’t miss out on the action!

0
April 26th Spring Showdown Tournament Registration item
April 26th Spring Showdown Tournament Registration
$100

Join us on April 26th for an exciting Showdown Tournament featuring 11U and 13U divisions in a fast-paced, competitive environment built for development and fun. The 11U division tips off at 12:00 PM and runs until 3:20 PM, followed by the 13U division tipping off at 3:40 PM and running through 7:00 PM. Space is limited to just three teams per division, so be sure to reserve your club’s spot today and don’t miss out on the action!

0
May 3rd Round Robin Tournament Registration item
May 3rd Round Robin Tournament Registration
$100

Join us on May 3rd for an exciting Round Robin Tournament featuring 11U and 13U divisions in a fun, competitive environment built for player development. The 11U division tips off at 12:00 PM and runs until 3:00 PM, followed by the 13U division tipping off at 3:30 PM and running through 6:30 PM. Space is limited to just three teams per division, so be sure to reserve your club’s spot today and don’t miss out on the action!

0
May 17th Spring Showdown Tournament Registration item
May 17th Spring Showdown Tournament Registration
$100

Join us on May 3rd for an exciting Round Robin Tournament featuring 11U and 13U divisions in a fun, competitive environment built for player development. The 11U division tips off at 12:00 PM and runs until 3:00 PM, followed by the 13U division tipping off at 3:30 PM and running through 6:30 PM. Space is limited to just three teams per division, so be sure to reserve your club’s spot today and don’t miss out on the action!

0
+1 Dog Rescue Token item
+1 Dog Rescue Token
$5

Buy 1 Dog Rescue Token today! For every 200 tokens you help us earn, we save a life by rescuing a shelter dog facing euthanasia from a crowded shelter in Northern California. Join us in making a difference—your contribution can give a deserving dog a second chance at life! Dog rescue tokens are considered 100% donations. You will receive a charity receipt at checkout for your Dog Rescue Token purchases.

0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!