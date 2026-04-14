Divide Grizzlies - Spring Tournament - Club Registration

Join us on April 19th for an exciting Showdown Tournament featuring 11U and 13U divisions in a fast-paced, competitive environment built for development and fun. The 11U division tips off at 12:00 PM and runs until 3:20 PM, followed by the 13U division tipping off at 3:40 PM and running through 7:00 PM. Space is limited to just three teams per division, so be sure to reserve your club’s spot today and don’t miss out on the action!