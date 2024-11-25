Divine Mercy Academy Spring Gala

-Recognition as the Gala 2025 Grand Benefactor sponsor from the podium and center spread in the Program. Minute at the podium for a live commercial.
-VIP Table of ten ~ Dinner and open bar for you and your guests please email us your guest's names.
-Center spread in the Mardi Gras Gala Program
-Prominent website, social media, and Gala spotlight
-Tax deductible letter
Gold Benefactor
$4,000
-VIP Table of eight ~ please email us your guest's names
-Full Page Ad in the Program
-Prominent website, social media, and Gala spotlight
-Tax deductible letter
Silver Sponsorship
$3,000
-Table of eight ~ Dinner and open bar for you and your guests (please email us your guest's names)
-Half page Ad in program
-Highlighted on website, social media, and Gala
-Tax deductible letter
Bronze Sponsorship
$2,000
-Table of eight ~ Dinner and open bar for you and your guests (please email us your guest's names)
-1/3 Page Ad in the Program
-Highlighted on website, social media, and Gala
-Tax deductible letter
Friend of DMA Sponsor
$1,000
-Table of eight ~ Dinner and open bar for you and your guests (please email us your guest's names)
-Spotlight at Gala, on social media & website
-Tax deductible letter
