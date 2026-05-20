Divine Providence Catholic School

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Divine Providence Catholic School

About this shop

Divine Providence Catholic School's Spirt Wear Store!

New! Crusader Bomb Pop Tee item
New! Crusader Bomb Pop Tee item
New! Crusader Bomb Pop Tee
$20

Channel your favorite 4th of July treat with our special edition Crusader Bomb Pop Tee! Available in youth and adult sizes!

Throwback Crusader Tee item
Throwback Crusader Tee
$15

New Design! Show off your school spirit in this cotton blend, throwback design, offered in Ash Gray. Available in Adult or Youth sizes.

Crusader Nike Legend Tee item
Crusader Nike Legend Tee item
Crusader Nike Legend Tee
$45

The ultimate Crusader fan item! Offered on Nike Dri-Fit for maximum comfort. Available in Black or Royal Blue. Youth and Adult sizes are available.

Crusader Tee - Toddler/Youth - Royal Blue OR Black item
Crusader Tee - Toddler/Youth - Royal Blue OR Black item
Crusader Tee - Toddler/Youth - Royal Blue OR Black
$10

Classic Crusader design, offered in cotton blend. Available in Black and Royal Blue. Toddler and Youth Sizes available.

Tiny Crusader, Big Heart! - Toddler & Infant Sizes! item
Tiny Crusader, Big Heart! - Toddler & Infant Sizes! item
Tiny Crusader, Big Heart! - Toddler & Infant Sizes!
$20

A fun new design for our Tiny Crusaders! Offered in Toddler and Infant Sizes.

Women's V-neck Crusader Tee - Black or Royal Blue item
Women's V-neck Crusader Tee - Black or Royal Blue item
Women's V-neck Crusader Tee - Black or Royal Blue
$12

Women's V-neck shirt, offered in cotton blend. Available in Black or Royal Blue, only offered in adult sizes.

Tie Dye Crusader item
Tie Dye Crusader item
Tie Dye Crusader
$18

Tie-Dye Crusader Tee! Available in Royal Blue. Youth and Adult Sizes available.


*please note - Tie-Dye shirts may have slight color variations.

DP Anorak Jacket item
DP Anorak Jacket item
DP Anorak Jacket
$40

New jacket offering! A hooded water- and wind-resistant essential. Offered in black, with embroidered DP crest. Only offered in adult sizes.

Nike Performance Polo item
Nike Performance Polo
$50

Embroidered DP Logo. Nike Dri-FIT Micro Pique 2.0 Polo delivers unparalleled comfort with Dri-FIT moisture management technology. Adult sizes only.

DP Beach Towel! item
DP Beach Towel!
$30

Bring your DP spirit poolside! Striped cabana towel (35x62), with embroidered DP logo!

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DP Baseball Hat item
DP Baseball Hat item
DP Baseball Hat
$20

Moisture-wicking Stretch-Tek sweatband technology for a comfortable fit. One size fits most.

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DP Bucket Hat item
DP Bucket Hat item
DP Bucket Hat item
DP Bucket Hat
$20

Start your summer in style with a new DP Bucket Hat! Offered in two adult sizes, S/M or L/XL.

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