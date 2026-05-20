Divine Providence Catholic School's Spirt Wear Store!

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Channel your favorite 4th of July treat with our special edition Crusader Bomb Pop Tee! Available in youth and adult sizes!
New Design! Show off your school spirit in this cotton blend, throwback design, offered in Ash Gray. Available in Adult or Youth sizes.
The ultimate Crusader fan item! Offered on Nike Dri-Fit for maximum comfort. Available in Black or Royal Blue. Youth and Adult sizes are available.
Classic Crusader design, offered in cotton blend. Available in Black and Royal Blue. Toddler and Youth Sizes available.
A fun new design for our Tiny Crusaders! Offered in Toddler and Infant Sizes.
Women's V-neck shirt, offered in cotton blend. Available in Black or Royal Blue, only offered in adult sizes.
Tie-Dye Crusader Tee! Available in Royal Blue. Youth and Adult Sizes available.
*please note - Tie-Dye shirts may have slight color variations.
New jacket offering! A hooded water- and wind-resistant essential. Offered in black, with embroidered DP crest. Only offered in adult sizes.
Embroidered DP Logo. Nike Dri-FIT Micro Pique 2.0 Polo delivers unparalleled comfort with Dri-FIT moisture management technology. Adult sizes only.
Bring your DP spirit poolside! Striped cabana towel (35x62), with embroidered DP logo!
Moisture-wicking Stretch-Tek sweatband technology for a comfortable fit. One size fits most.
Start your summer in style with a new DP Bucket Hat! Offered in two adult sizes, S/M or L/XL.
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