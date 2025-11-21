Divine Providence Family School Association's BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

Start with fluffy pancakes topped with whipped cream and festive Christmas sprinkles—plus scrambled eggs, breakfast sausage links, mini muffins, creamy yogurt, and fresh fruit. Warm up with hot chocolate - and don't forget the marshmallows! Or enjoy refreshing orange juice or water. Plus, admission includes fun Christmas-themed activities! *Please note that a child serving includes 2 pancakes, 1 serving of scrambled eggs, and 2 breakfast sausage links, with a limit of two servings per paid admission. Beverages are unlimited.*