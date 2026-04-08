Yacumama Divine Reciprocity Tier Donations

About this event
Puntarenas Province, Puntarenas Province, Ojochal, 60501, Costa Rica
2 night stay at the eco-village + daily community lunches &
5 night stay, 1 massage, daily community lunches & land tour
1 week customized wellness spa retreat for 2 + all meals + treatments
1 week family/friends healing retreat for 4 + all meals + massage + access to longevity spa + 1 ceremony + integration coaching
1week family/friends healing retreat for 6 + all meals + massages + access to longevity spa + 2-3 ceremonies + integration coaching
$
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