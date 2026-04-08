Mother of the Waters

Hosted by

Mother of the Waters

About this event

Yacumama Divine Reciprocity Tier Donations

485X+8J4 Tortuga Arriba

Puntarenas Province, Puntarenas Province, Ojochal, 60501, Costa Rica

2 night stay item
2 night stay
$550

2 night stay at the eco-village + daily community lunches &

5 night stay item
5 night stay
$1,500

5 night stay, 1 massage, daily community lunches & land tour

1 week customized wellness spa retreat item
1 week customized wellness spa retreat
$5,000

1 week customized wellness spa retreat for 2 + all meals + treatments

1 week family/friends healing retreat for 4 item
1 week family/friends healing retreat for 4
$13,000

1 week family/friends healing retreat for 4 + all meals + massage + access to longevity spa + 1 ceremony + integration coaching

1 week family/friends healing retreat item
1 week family/friends healing retreat
$25,000

1week family/friends healing retreat for 6 + all meals + massages + access to longevity spa + 2-3 ceremonies + integration coaching

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