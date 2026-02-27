Division A Area A1, A2, A3 and A4 Speech Contests Raffle

About this raffle
Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for Zeffy, our payment system platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required to complete your registration.
All sales are final and cannot be refunded after purchase.
Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for Zeffy, our payment system platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required to complete your registration.
All sales are final and cannot be refunded after purchase.
Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for Zeffy, our payment system platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required to complete your registration.
All sales are final and cannot be refunded after purchase.
Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for Zeffy, our payment system platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required to complete your registration.
All sales are final and cannot be refunded after purchase.
Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for Zeffy, our payment system platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required to complete your registration.
All sales are final and cannot be refunded after purchase.
Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for Zeffy, our payment system platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required to complete your registration.
All sales are final and cannot be refunded after purchase.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!