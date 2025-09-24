India Cultural Centre Of Triple Cities Inc

India Cultural Centre Of Triple Cities Inc

Diwali Dhamaka 2025

1595 State Rte 26

Vestal, NY 13850, USA

Member: Ages 14+
$23

This option is for ICC 2025 membership holders only. Membership dues must be paid in full kindly. Membership status will be verified upon entry.

Non-members will be refunded promptly.

Fees inclusive of all taxes.


Fees inclusive of all taxes.

Member: Ages 5-14
$16

Fees inclusive of all taxes.

Non-members will be refunded promptly.


Fees inclusive of all taxes.

Non-Member: Ages 14+
$35

This ticket slot is reserved for non-members and dearest guests of ICC. ICC 2025 members must utilize the 'members only' ticket option.


Fees inclusive of all taxes.

~Ask a volunteer on how to apply for ICC membership and its perks~

Non-Member: Ages 5-14
$25

Fees inclusive of all taxes.


Fees inclusive of all taxes.

~Ask a volunteer on how to apply for ICC membership and its perks~

All Children below 5
Free

This ticket slot is for all Children below 5, irrespective of membership status.

College Student
$20

Requires valid student ID.


Fees inclusive of all taxes.

Elite Membership Holder Ticket
Free

Apply Elite Member discount code at checkout for your free ticket. This slot is exclusively for 2025 ICC Elite membership holders only.

