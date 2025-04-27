Diwali 2025 -Vendor Booths Registration Link

Vendor Booth Extra Table fee.
Vendors who need an extra table can pay a fee of $25.00 and bring their extra table that is no larger than the standard size rectangle table of 6ft x 2 ft. IAMV & the Venue are not responsible for providing additional tables.
ABSOLUTELY NO CREDIT OR REFUND FOR VENDOR BOOTH CANCELLATIONS. NO EXCEPTIONS!!
Business/Organization Vendor Booth for Diwali MELA on October 12, 2025, at West Middle School, 70 Shawsheen Rd, Andover, MA 01810
* DOES NOT INCLUDE FOOD OR DRINKS*
* VENDOR CHECK-IN @ 11:00 AM & BREAKDOWN @ 4:00 PM*
The Vendor Booth payment includes ONE (1)Table and two (2) Chairs, & Two (2) Complimentary General Admission Tickets per registration, plus a digital Ad in the Program Digital Brochure. (Vendors who need more than two tickets must purchase general admission tickets.)
