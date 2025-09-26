eventClosed

Diwali/Festival of Lights - 2025

Grand Sierra Resort - 2500 E 2nd St

Reno, NV 89595, USA

$

Member Ticket
$40

Membership year - Diwali to Diwali

We request everyone to become Iaccnn Members, you will get all the perks and free events to attend all thru the year. click the link to become member. your membership will be verified at the ticket counter.

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/iaccnn-memberships


Member kids Ticket
$20
Non-Member Ticket
$50

Non-Member Kids Ticket
$30

UNR Students
$30

