Arts In The Burg

Hosted by

Arts In The Burg

About this event

DIY Bows: Cheer Style Bows

207 S Cedar Ave

South Pittsburg, TN 37380, USA

Standard Ticket
$28
Can’t Afford Full Price?
$15

If you truly can’t afford full price and need a little help, please don’t let cost be a reason you don’t sign up. Use this option for a reduced rate.

If you truly can’t afford full price and need a little help, please don’t let cost be a reason you don’t sign up. Use this option for a reduced rate.

Want to Help By Paying A Little More?
$40

If you’d like to pay a little extra and help students who may not be able to afford to come otherwise, we appreciate it!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!