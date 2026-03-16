recraft & co

Hosted by

recraft & co

About this event

DIY Graduation Lei with ETX Mums

416 S Broadway Ave

Tyler, TX 75702, USA

CongratuLEItions (early registration for April 16)
$35
Available until Apr 11

ALL supplies included to create your graduation lei - please complete ALL form fields that follow to ensure proper school colors, length, and name.

It's Never Too LEIte (late registration)
$40

Uh-oh, did you miss the early bird registration?! Don't worry, there's still space...

ALL supplies included to create your graduation lei - please complete ALL form fields that follow to ensure proper school colors, length, and name.

NOTE: You may not get your correct school colors by registering late.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!