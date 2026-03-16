DIY Graduation Lei with ETX Mums

About this event
ALL supplies included to create your graduation lei - please complete ALL form fields that follow to ensure proper school colors, length, and name.
Uh-oh, did you miss the early bird registration?! Don't worry, there's still space...
ALL supplies included to create your graduation lei - please complete ALL form fields that follow to ensure proper school colors, length, and name.
NOTE: You may not get your correct school colors by registering late.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!