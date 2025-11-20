Crafting Connections: A Holiday Gathering

Sponsor A Sister
$15

Purchase a random ornament for the event for someone who may not have the funds this season.

Ornament 1
$15

Santa Sweater

Ornament 2
$15

Peppermint Sweater

Ornament 3
$15

Reindeer Sweater

Ornament 4
$15

Gingerbread Sweater

Ornament 5
$15

Merry and Bright Ornament

Ornament 6
$15

Gingerbread hot Cocoa

Ornament 7
$15

Baby in a Manger

Ornament 8
$15

Merry and Bright Reindeer

Ornament 9
$15

BRRRR Snowman

Ornament 10
$15

Merry Truck

Ornament 11
$15

Believe Santa

Ornament 12
$15

Tractor

Ornament 13
$15

Tis the Season Mug

Ornament 14
$15

Peppermint Mocha Mug

Ornament 15
$15

Hot Cocoa Mug

Ornament 16
$15

Warm and Cozy Mug

Ornament 17
$15

Mrs. Claus Jar

Ornament 18
$15

Reindeer Jar

Ornament 19
$15

Santa Jar

Ornament 20
$15

Elf Jar

Ornament 21
$15

Snowman Jar

Ornament 22
$15

Nutcracker

Ornament 23
$15

Camper

Ornament 24
$15

Mrs. Claus

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!