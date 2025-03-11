DJ's Wish Inc's Silent Auction

3 Night Stay at Seven Foxes Cabins in Lake Toxaway, NC1
$100
Three Night Stay at Cabins at Seven Foxes
Experience the serene beauty of Lake Toxaway, NC, with a stay at the charming Cabins at Seven Foxes. Nestled amidst lush forests, these cozy accommodations offer the perfect retreat for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike. Each cabin features rustic elegance, complete with modern amenities, ensuring a comfortable and memorable getaway.
Whether you’re hiking the nearby trails, trout fishing in neighboring rivers, or simply relaxing by the fire, Seven Foxes promises a unique escape into the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Don’t miss this opportunity to bid on a slice of tranquility!
*Stay includes three nights at the cabin of your choice. Cleaning fees apply. Excludes bookings in July & October.*
Valued at $825
2 Night Stay at Black Bear Lodge in Lake Toxaway, NC
$100
Two Two-night stay at Black Bear Lodge
The King Suite is warm and comfortable, a beautifully decorated retreat you will want to come back to time after time. Amenities include full kitchens, comfortable beds with pillow-top mattresses, and soft plush bathrobes.
Chain Saw Carving
$100
Chain Saw Carving
This hand-carved bench by Lake Toxaway artist Jason Smathers features a Black Bear at each side and one to sit with you.
Energy Healing Sessions
$50
Meta Energy Healing
Unlock the power of transformation with a unique experience from Meta Energy Healing. Bid on three personalized energy healing sessions that promote relaxation, balance, and rejuvenation. Our certified practitioner utilizes a blend of healing techniques to clear blockages, restore harmony, and enhance your overall well-being. Perfect for anyone seeking to alleviate stress, improve emotional health, or simply reconnect with their inner self. Place a bid & invest in your wellness journey!
Valued at $225
Blossom Jar Custom Garden Dish
$25
This stunning arrangement will bring beauty to any room. Valued at $100
