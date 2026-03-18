DK3 2026 Silent Auction

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Own a piece of NBA history with this unique collector's item. This basketball features the authentic signature of the "Greatest Shooter of All Time," Steph Curry. Specially branded with Plezi—Curry’s healthy lifestyle brand—this ball represents the intersection of elite performance and wellness. A must-have for any Warriors fan or serious collector.
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James Harden Rivalry 86 Low – Green | Size 12) Own a piece of basketball culture with this rare pair of James Harden Rivalry 86 Low sneakers in a standout green colorway, size 12. Inspired by one of the game’s most dynamic scorers, this classic silhouette blends vintage hoops style with Harden’s unmistakable flair.
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Drew League x SM Harden Volume 7 – Gold/White | Size 11 A true collector’s piece celebrating basketball culture at its highest level. This exclusive Drew League x Harden Volume 7 collaboration in a premium gold and white colorway (size 11) honors the legacy of the legendary Drew League and the creativity of James Harden.
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Own a true piece of basketball culture with this basketball personally signed by Dino Smiley, the longtime commissioner and steward of the legendary Drew League. For decades, Dino and the Smiley family have helped transform the Drew League from a local South Los Angeles summer league into one of the most respected and culturally significant basketball platforms in the world—welcoming legends such as Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and countless others to its iconic courts. More than just a signed basketball, this piece represents over 50 years of community, culture, and the game at its purest; a rare collector’s item for any true basketball fan.
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This nostalgic treasure is more relevant than ever, featuring the signatures of the cast and creators of the 1997 classic, Air Bud. This rare piece of cinematic history celebrates the golden retriever who taught the world that "there ain't no rule that says a dog can't play basketball!" It is the perfect time to own a piece of the original franchise as Buddy prepares for his big-screen comeback in the upcoming theatrical relaunch, Air Bud Returns, hitting theaters later this year. Secure a piece of the "OG" history before the new generation falls in love with the legend all over again.
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The ultimate sun protection kit for athletes and fans alike. This Sun Bum package includes a banana costume, Sun Bum socks x2, a 9-inch vinyl Sun Bum mascot figurine, small travel goodies, lip balms, a beach towel, a hat, reef-friendly sunscreens, and skincare essentials designed to keep you protected during long days at the outdoor courts or the beach. Trust the Bum!
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Elevate your game with a 90-minute private session led by a true titan of the sport. Jake Williams is a 3-time Paralympic Gold Medalist and the elite Head Coach who led the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to the 2024 College National Championship. Whether you are looking to refine your shot or master championship strategy, this is a rare opportunity to learn from one of the best in the world.
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Enjoy a getaway at the most iconic hotel in Venice Beach. Located just steps from the legendary Venice basketball courts and the Pacific Ocean, Hotel Erwin offers a vibrant, local experience with unparalleled views of the boardwalk and one of the best rooftops in Los Angeles. For the past two years, Hotel Erwin has proudly served as the official host hotel for the DK 3-on-3 tournament on Venice Beach.
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Own this signed collection from David Kiley (DK), a true legend who redefined wheelchair basketball. A multi-sport Paralympic medalist and the first wheelchair athlete ever featured in Sports Illustrated, DK’s greatest impact was founding DK 3-on-3. He built the tournament into a massive global circuit before passing the torch to fellow legend Matt Scott in 2023. These books capture his incredible "Wheel Print" legacy—from a standout high school point guard to a world-renowned floor general—proving the game knows no bounds.
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