DK3 2026 Silent Auction

This nostalgic treasure is more relevant than ever, featuring the signatures of the cast and creators of the 1997 classic, Air Bud. This rare piece of cinematic history celebrates the golden retriever who taught the world that "there ain't no rule that says a dog can't play basketball!" It is the perfect time to own a piece of the original franchise as Buddy prepares for his big-screen comeback in the upcoming theatrical relaunch, Air Bud Returns, hitting theaters later this year. Secure a piece of the "OG" history before the new generation falls in love with the legend all over again.