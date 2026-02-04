2026 DLA Ball

About this event
This option is for all non-current DLA employees and DLA Contractors invited to participate (i.e. Employee Spouses, DLA CTR Employees and their Spouse, DoW Employees and their Spouse, Distinguished Visitors, etc.). This is a private event, and not open to the general public.
Sold Out? Contact HQ Protocol at [email protected]
DLA Military Grade: E-1 - E-6
DLA Civilian Grade: GS 01- GS 09 / WG 01 - WG 09
Sold Out? Contact HQ Protocol at [email protected]
DLA Military Grade: E-7 - O-3
DLA Civilian Grade: GS 10- GS 13 / WG 10 - WG 13
Sold Out? Contact HQ Protocol at [email protected]
DLA Military Grade: O-4 - O-6
DLA Civilian Grade: GS 14- GS 15 / WG 14 - WG 15
Sold Out? Contact HQ Protocol at [email protected]
(For DLA employees only) Secure a full table for your organization with our exclusive sponsorship package (10 seats). Limited time offer
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