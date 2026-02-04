DLA FRG

Hosted by

DLA FRG

About this event

2026 DLA Ball

1775 Liberty Dr

Fort Belvoir, VA 22060, USA

Non-DLA Employee/ External Guest
$140

This option is for all non-current DLA employees and DLA Contractors invited to participate (i.e. Employee Spouses, DLA CTR Employees and their Spouse, DoW Employees and their Spouse, Distinguished Visitors, etc.). This is a private event, and not open to the general public.


Sold Out? Contact HQ Protocol at [email protected]

Tier 1 DLA Employee
$85

DLA Military Grade: E-1 - E-6

DLA Civilian Grade: GS 01- GS 09 / WG 01 - WG 09


Sold Out? Contact HQ Protocol at [email protected]

Tier 2 DLA Employee
$100

DLA Military Grade: E-7 - O-3

DLA Civilian Grade: GS 10- GS 13 / WG 10 - WG 13


Sold Out? Contact HQ Protocol at [email protected]

Tier 3 DLA Employee
$115

DLA Military Grade: O-4 - O-6

DLA Civilian Grade: GS 14- GS 15 / WG 14 - WG 15


Sold Out? Contact HQ Protocol at [email protected]

Tier 4 DLA Employee
$130

DLA Military Grade: GO/FO

DLA Civilian Grade: SES


Sold Out? Contact HQ Protocol at [email protected]

Sponsored Table
$1,100
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

(For DLA employees only) Secure a full table for your organization with our exclusive sponsorship package (10 seats). Limited time offer

Add a donation for DLA FRG

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