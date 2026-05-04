Hosted by

DLA Energy FRG

About this event

DLA Energy Fest

8999 Fort Hunt Rd

Alexandria, VA 22308, USA

Intern ($10)
$10

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities; includes food.

GS-7 thru GS-11/E-1 thru E-7 ($20)
$20

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities; includes food.

GS-12 thru GS-13/E-8 thru O-4 ($25)
$25

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities; includes food.

GS-14 thru GS-15/O-5 thru O-6 ($30)
$30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities; includes food.

SES/O-7 ($35)
$35

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities; includes food.

ATTENDANCE ONLY (NO FOOD/DRINKS) ($10)
$10

This ticket is for ATTENDANCE ONLY, this does NOT include ANY food or water, you bring your own; access to all activities.

GUEST: Child 10 and Under ($10)
$10

For children 10 and under; Enjoy the full program with access to all activities. Includes food.

GUEST: Intern ($10)
$10

Guest of Interns; Enjoy the full program with access to all activities. Includes food.

GUEST: GS-7 thru GS-11/E-1 thru E-7 ($20)
$20

Guest of any GS-7 thru GS-11/E-1 thru E-7; Enjoy the full program with access to all activities. Includes food.

GUEST: GS12 thru GS-13; E-8 thru O-4 ($25)
$25

Guest GS12 thru GS-13; E-8 thru O-4 ; Enjoy the full program with access to all activities. Includes food.

GUEST: GS-14 thru GS-15/O-5 thru O-6 ($30)
$30

Guest GS-14 thru GS-15/O-5 thru O-6; Enjoy the full program with access to all activities. Includes food.

GUEST: SES/O-7 ($35)
$35

Guest SES/O-7; Enjoy the full program with access to all activities. Includes food.

GUEST: ATTENDANCE ONLY (NO FOOD/DRINKS) ($10)
$10

Guest ATTENDANCE ONLY, this does NOT include ANY food or water, you bring your own; access to all activities

Beer ($4)
$4

You may purchase a maximum of three (3) beers for your personal consumption. You have a choice of Coors Light, Miller Light or Corona

Contractor ($35)
$35

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities. Includes food.

GUEST: Contractor ($35)
$35

GUEST Contractor; Enjoy the full program with access to all activities. Includes food.

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