Dual Language Booster Club

Offered by

Dual Language Booster Club

About the memberships

DLBC Memberships 2025-2026

Membership
$15

Valid for one year

Membership is just $15 and covers your entire immediate family for the school year. Your support helps fund cultural events, classroom materials, teacher appreciation activities, and more — all designed to enhance the dual language experience for our students.

As a member, you’ll:

  • Stay connected with what's happening in the program
  • Have a voice in planning events and initiatives
  • Be part of a community that celebrates bilingualism and multiculturalism

Whether you’re able to volunteer your time or simply want to support financially, every membership makes a difference!

Membership expires June 30th 2026

Add a donation for Dual Language Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!