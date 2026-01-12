Destiny Living Ministries A Nj Nonprofit Corporation

Hosted by

Destiny Living Ministries A Nj Nonprofit Corporation

About this event

Gala - Destiny Living Min 10th Anniversary

120 S Wood Ave

Iselin, NJ 08830, USA

General Admission
$150

Your purchase of each ticket allows one to enjoy a wonderful evening of celebration and dinner. This is a black‑tie formal Gala dining event in honor of our 10th Church's Anniversary. (Leaving a tip at the purchase point is optional.)

Child's Ticket
$50

Your purchase of each child's ticket (ages 2-12 years old) allows one minor to enjoy a wonderful evening of celebration and dinner. This is a black‑tie formal Gala dining event in honor of our 10th Church's Anniversary. (Leaving a tip at the purchase point is optional.)

Add a donation for Destiny Living Ministries A Nj Nonprofit Corporation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!