DLV/SAC Conference

Available to 4–6 sponsors who are mission-aligned institutional and ready to be treated like a real partner. This first year, sponsors will register and get as much value as any DLV/SAC member. We want you to determine if this is the right place for you. You'll get:

• Two conference tickets with early arrival access

• A tax write-off for your donation to our nonprofit.

• Preconference strategy session to strategize your positioning

• An exhibit table in the main room for premium relationship building

• To sponsor and emcee a session with a one-minute intro and closing

• A wonderful lunch that was always the best part of the conference





Thanks for helping us amplify regional collaboration on shared goals that advance college student success!