DLV/SAC Conference

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About this event
1401 Morris Rd, Blue Bell, PA 19422, USA
$25 off: enter your discount code at checkout.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to monthly Community Connections.
Plus two post-conference implementation and support calls.
Discount limited to DLV/SAC founding members that joined and participated in the 2025 convening.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to monthly Community Connections.
Plus two post-conference implementation and support calls.
The C in DLV/SAC stands for Collaborative. It's better when you attend with your team or students.
Standard entry and open seating.
Available to 4–6 sponsors who are mission-aligned institutional and ready to be treated like a real partner. This first year, sponsors will register and get as much value as any DLV/SAC member. We want you to determine if this is the right place for you. You'll get:
• Two conference tickets with early arrival access
• A tax write-off for your donation to our nonprofit.
• Preconference strategy session to strategize your positioning
• An exhibit table in the main room for premium relationship building
• To sponsor and emcee a session with a one-minute intro and closing
• A wonderful lunch that was always the best part of the conference
Thanks for helping us amplify regional collaboration on shared goals that advance college student success!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!