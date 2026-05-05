Collegiate Empowerment

Hosted by

Collegiate Empowerment

About this event

DLV/SAC Conference

Normandy Farms

1401 Morris Rd, Blue Bell, PA 19422, USA

Founding Member
$150
Available until Jul 15

$25 off: enter your discount code at checkout.

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to monthly Community Connections.

Plus two post-conference implementation and support calls.

Discount limited to DLV/SAC founding members that joined and participated in the 2025 convening.

Early VIP Collaborator
$150
Available until Aug 15

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to monthly Community Connections.

Plus two post-conference implementation and support calls.

Collaborative Team
$175

The C in DLV/SAC stands for Collaborative. It's better when you attend with your team or students.

Standard entry and open seating.

Sponsor Who Gets Treated Like A Partner (2ppl)
$325
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Available to 4–6 sponsors who are mission-aligned institutional and ready to be treated like a real partner. This first year, sponsors will register and get as much value as any DLV/SAC member. We want you to determine if this is the right place for you. You'll get:

Two conference tickets with early arrival access

• A tax write-off for your donation to our nonprofit.

Preconference strategy session to strategize your positioning

• An exhibit table in the main room for premium relationship building

• To sponsor and emcee a session with a one-minute intro and closing

• A wonderful lunch that was always the best part of the conference


Thanks for helping us amplify regional collaboration on shared goals that advance college student success!

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