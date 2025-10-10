Downtown Minyan

Hosted by

Downtown Minyan

About this event

DM Shemini Atzeret & Simchat Torah 5786

Union Square

New York, NY 10003, USA

Shemini Atzeret Dinner Member Ticket
$36

This is a member ticket for the catered dinner on Monday (10/13) night at the Downtown Minyan Sukkah Patio

Shemini Atzeret Dinner Non-Member Ticket (Copy)
$54

This is a non-member ticket for the catered dinner on Monday (10/13) night at the Downtown Minyan Sukkah Patio

Shemini Atzeret Morning
Free

Let us know if you're joining us for Tuesday (10/14) morning services and/or lunch!

Simchat Torah Suggested Donation
$36

If you are able, please make an additional donation for Simchat Torah night.

Simchat Torah, No Donation
Free

RSVP for Simchat Torah night, no donation

Simchat Torah Morning
Free

Let us know if you're joining us for Wednesday (10/15) morning services and/or lunch!

Add a donation for Downtown Minyan

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!