DMCC Leadership Foundation Scholarship Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Bring your friends on a private VIP Brewery Tour of the historic Coors Brewery in Golden, Colorado.
Starting bid
150 gourmet meal kits. Each meal kit feeds 2 persons. The winner can select their preferred meal kits from Prefare's weekly menu and these meals can be prepared in 15 minutes or less. The meal kits can be used at the winner's schedule - each kit will be debited from Prefare's convenient on-line platform.
Retail Value $3,500
Starting bid
Internal and External Penetration Testing is the gold-standard cybersecurity assessment for your organization. This engagement, performed by a Certified Ethical Hacker, will encompass up to 500 IP Addresses and include internal Active Directory testing, privilege escalation, exploitation proof-of concept, and include prioritized remediation guidance and debriefing.
Donated by Firma IT Solutions
Retail Value = $22,500
Starting bid
One Family membership for the 2026 Levitt concert season with season-long benefits including early entry, free drink vouchers, invitations to special events and member-exclusive merch. Plus, pick one concert for the full VIP experience for up to 6 guests, with access to the reserved viewing area, a backstage tour and photo op.
Donated by Levitt Pavilion Denver
Retail Value = $890
Starting bid
Enjoy a year's supply of the finest grass-fed beef jerky from Cattaneo Brothers (www.cattaneobros.com), a gourmet beef jerky producer in San Luis Obispo, California. 80 7-ounce bags of the best jerky in the USA!
Donation by Cattaneo Brothers
Retail Value = $2000
Starting bid
Gift Basket of assorted items from the University of Colorado Boulder.
Donation by CU Boulder
Starting bid
Gift Basket of assorted items from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.
Donated by The Denver Museum of Nature and Science
Starting bid
Join the Chief Medical Officer at Children's Hospital Colorado, one of the premier pediatric hospitals in the nation, for a unique half-day experience. Scrub in to observe surgeries, round in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, visit a world class genomics laboratory that can sequence a patient's entire genetic code in a few hours! Meet doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals and then be treated to lunch at a restaurant on campus. A great experience for the health-care curious or the young adult with interests in a career in healthcare. Must be 18 years of age or older.
Donated by Children's Hospital Colorado
Starting bid
Gift Certificate redeemable for 4 tickets to any concert on the 2025/2026 calendar of the Denver Young Artists Orchestra (https://dyao.org/upcoming-shows-events/). Use by May 2026
Donated by Denver Young Artists Orchestra
Retail Value = $80
Starting bid
Improve Your Business Operations with Practical & Concrete Improvements. Concerned about messy workflows, overly complicated decision-making, not-repeatable services? Our team of professional consultants will improve the way your team works with our quick and practical approach to improvement. You'll get an assessment of what's not working and concrete, actionable improvements that you can implement this quarter for your top 3 process issues. (100 hours donated)
Donated by Leadline Project Management
Retail Value = $25,000
Starting bid
COLORADO BALLET TICKET OPPORTUNITY
A World-Class ballet, with live orchestra.
4 tickets to the 2026 MasterWorks production.
Redeemable for any performance date.
Redeemable for A Seating or Lower.
Donated by the Colorado Ballet
Retail Value = $400
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of great conversation, big ideas, and even bigger steaks! This exclusive dinner with the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce Executive Team at The Capital Grille is your chance to talk shop, share stories, and get the inside scoop on what’s happening in our region—all over an incredible meal. Limited to 4 attendees. This experience is subject to availability and must be coordinated with Daryl Vitali. The certificate expires December 31, 2026.
Donated by The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce
Retail Value = $400
Starting bid
Pura Vida! Visit one of the premier surfing towns in Central America. Nosara is a gem - beautiful beaches, great restaurants, and a week of pure relaxation. Enjoy 5 nights in Casa Oso Nosara, a premier vacation rental. Lots of direct flights from Denver to Liberia, Costa Rica for easy access. Must be used April 15 – November 15, 2026
Donated by Shanna Weber
Retail Value = $1,800
Starting bid
Make an investment in your leadership and professional growth! This exclusive 90-minute, 1:1 CliftonStrengths® coaching session with Shanna Weber, Founder & CEO of Prima Consulting, includes the full CliftonStrengths assessment and a personalized executive coaching experience. Designed for leaders, entrepreneurs, and high-potential professionals, this session helps you identify what you naturally do best—and how to intentionally apply those strengths to lead with greater confidence, clarity, and impact.
You’ll walk away with practical insights you can immediately use to elevate performance, strengthen relationships, and align your work with what truly energizes you.
Donated by Shanna Weber
Retail Value = $595
Starting bid
Four tickets in Club Level to see the best team in Hockey! Ball Arena Section 252, Row 4, Seats 7-10
Donated by Kaiser Permanente
Retail Value = $644
Starting bid
Four Lower-Level Tickets and Four Pregame Field Passes for a mutually agreed upon Broncos home game during the 2026/2027 Season
Donated by The Denver Broncos
Retail Value = $1200
Starting bid
An amazing gift for your favorite Nuggets Fan! Peyton Watson is an up and coming star in the NBA - Western Conference Player of the Week in January 2026!
Donated by UCHEALTH
Starting bid
Two tickets to see Colorado's newest professional sports team! FC Summit is Denver's National Women's Soccer League franchise, starting competition in 2026. Have a daughter or soccer that loves soccer? You know you do!
Donated by Ali Michelson
Starting bid
Four tickets and a parking pass for a 6pm game against key Western Conference opponent.
Donated by COPIC
Retail Value = $1000
Starting bid
Four tickets and a parking pass for an 8pm game against the #1 team in the NBA.
Donated by COPIC
Retail Value = $1500
Starting bid
Enjoy a Private 60-Minute Session to Jump Start or Invigorate Your Creativity with Megan Evans at Lift Parade Arts. Receive individual coaching and creative guidance toward exploring a creative or honing a lasting creative practice. Contact Megan to arrange your session. ([email protected] or 720-722-2950)
Donated by Lift Parade Arts
Retail Value = $198
Starting bid
$100 gift certificate to Flight Club. Located near Union Station in downtown Denver, Flight Club is an upscale entertainment concept combining elevated food and beverage menus with dynamic tech-enabled Social Darts®.
What is Social Darts®? Fast-paced multiplayer games, groundbreaking tracking technology, and instant scoring built to bring people together, whether you're a rookie or a self-proclaimed pro!
Donated by Kerrie Bentfield
Starting bid
PS2 signed football! All pro cornerback and reigning NFL defensive player of the year Pat Surtain!
Donated by The Denver Broncos
Retail Value = $180
Starting bid
Broncos Crucial Catch Sweatshirt (Mens L), Crucial Catch T-shirt (Men’s XL), Inspire Change Sweatshirt (Men’s L). Exclusive items - can't be purchased retail!
Donated by The Denver Broncos
Retail Value = $200
Starting bid
This package includes three private, one-on-one literary coaching sessions with Melanie Sue Hicks, PhD, author, publisher, and founder of Inked Elephant Publishing House.
What the winning bidder receives:
• Direct guidance on shaping a book idea and defining its audience
• Clear structure and planning to move from concept to manuscript
• A realistic overview of publishing paths (traditional, independent, self)
• Insight into common first-time author mistakes and how to avoid them
Donated by Dr. Melanie Sue Hicks
Retail Value = $1500
Starting bid
For the barbecue gourmet, a basket of gourmet spices and rubs from Real Life Kitchen
Donated by Real Life Kitchen
Retail Value = $95
Starting bid
Description: 90-minute 1:1 college admissions consultation. Navigating college admissions and scholarships can feel overwhelming for students and parents alike. This personalized consultation with a college admissions and scholarship expert from the Boettcher Foundationprovides expert guidance to help students clarify their college list, strengthen their application strategy, and uncover scholarship opportunities that align with their goals. This package includes a customized strategy session and a personalized take-home plan. Perfect for families with students in grades 9–12.
Donated by The Boettcher Foundation
Retail Value = $400
Starting bid
Have you ever wanted to learn more about how to improve your overall health and wellness through an Ayurvedic lifestyle? This special mini-offering consists of an initial doshic assessment + intake session (typically about 90 minutes) and a follow-up coaching call (60 minutes). We’ll discuss your elemental findings and 3 - 5 Ayurvedic recommendations to help you start bringing balance to the areas of your life and health that need attention.
Donated by Jennifer Law
Retail Value = $250
Starting bid
Y-Premium family membership to the YMCA of Metro Denver. Take advantage of the five YMCA locations in Metro Denver.
Donated by YMCA of Metro Denver
Retail Value = $1,296
Starting bid
Three weeks of summer day camp with the YMCA of Metro Denver. Available at locations across the Metro Denver area.
Donated by YMCA of Metro Denver
Retail Value = $960
Starting bid
Take your palate on a mini tour of two iconic regions. Start with Vincent Gaudry’s Sancerre—zesty, fresh, and wonderfully food‑friendly—then glide into Emmolo Napa Merlot, layered with ripe fruit and silky texture. From cheese board to main course, this duo delivers balance, conversation, and an easy excuse to host.
What’s inside:
• Vincent Gaudry Constellation Du Scorpion Sancerre
• Emmolo Napa Merlot
• Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Assortment and Other Goodies
Basket Expertly Crafted by Janel Loud-Mahany
Donated by Members of LD Class of 2026
Retail Value = $145
Starting bid
Pour a generous glass of Red Schooner “Voyage”—a smooth, crowd-pleasing red that’s built for good company—and keep the momentum with a spread of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory delicious chocolates and premium nuts for a just-salty-enough crunch. Game night, porch hangs, or impromptu celebrations: you’re covered.
What’s inside:
• Red Schooner Voyage
• Premium Nuts assortment
• Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Assortment
Basket Expertly Crafted by Janel Loud-Mahany
Donated by Members of LD Class of 2026
Retail Value = $95
Starting bid
It’s on! Kick off a screen-free smackdown with party starters and classics that get everyone—from littles to grandparents—shouting clues, plotting wordy mischief, and high-fiving between rounds. Pile on the candy and let the good times roll; tonight’s trophy is pure bragging rights.
What’s inside:
• Hitster (game)
• Sound Game
• Ransom Notes (game)
• Blank Slate (game)
• Old Maid (card game)
• Go Fish (card game)
• Candy Galore
Basket Expertly Crafted by Janel Loud-Mahany
Donated by Members of LD Class of 2026
Retail Value = $170
Starting bid
Celebrate Colorado pride with this delightful pairing featuring The 7 Farm Collection, the acclaimed wine brand of hometown legend John Elway. This auction package includes two exceptional 2018 vintages:
To complete the experience, enjoy an assortment of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s finest chocolates, perfectly curated to complement each sip.This collection is ideal for entertaining, gifting, or simply savoring a moment that celebrates great taste and Colorado roots.
Basket Expertly Crafted by Janel Loud-Mahany
Donated by Members of LD Class of 2026
Retail Value = $50
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!