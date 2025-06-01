Offered by

Desert Mountain High School Student Athletic And Activity Booster Orga

DMHS Cheer

Basketball Future Wolves Camp
$85

Your future Wolf will practice with the DMHS Varsity Cheer team and then perform at halftime at the Jan 26th game.


Athletes will receive a shirt, poms and pizza dinner.


Friday Jan 23

4-6pm

Practice followed by pizza


Monday Jan 26

7pm Game

Athletes sit with their parents in the bleachers to watch the game and perform at halftime.

Future Wolves Camp
$125

Your future Wolf will practice with the DMHS Varsity Cheer team and then perform on the sidelines at the 10/3 Football game. Athletes will receive a shirt, pom and pizza dinner.


Sept 30 4-6pm

Oct 1st 4-6pm

Oct 3rd 7pm Game (Arrive 6:30)

