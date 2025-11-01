12 Days of Winning

With our Split the Pot raffle, half of the total funds raised go directly to ONE LUCKY WINNER— and the other half helps the DMI Children’s Foundation provide life-changing therapy, equipment, and support to children around the world.





How it works:

Every ticket you purchase increases the pot.





One winner takes home 50% of the total amount raised

The remaining 50% supports therapy scholarships, mission trips, and essential programs for DMI families.