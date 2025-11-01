12 Days of Winning

Hosted by
With our Split the Pot raffle, half of the total funds raised go directly to ONE LUCKY WINNER— and the other half helps the DMI Children’s Foundation provide life-changing therapy, equipment, and support to children around the world.
How it works:
Every ticket you purchase increases the pot.
One winner takes home 50% of the total amount raised
The remaining 50% supports therapy scholarships, mission trips, and essential programs for DMI families.
Charlie’s Big Steps — Autographed Copy
Enjoy a signed copy of Charlie’s Big Steps, written by DMI Co-Founder Jake Kreindler.
This beautifully illustrated story follows Charlie, a joyful child with cerebral palsy, as he discovers confidence, movement, and possibility through DMI therapy.
A meaningful keepsake for families, therapists, or anyone who believes in the power of hope and determination.
2025–2026 NY Knicks Autographed Pacome Dadiet Photo
Bring home a piece of New York Knicks history! This exclusive, officially signed photograph features rising star Pacome Dadiet, whose explosive potential and skill have quickly made him a fan favorite to watch this season. Perfect for collectors, dedicated fans, or anyone who believes in the future of the Knicks.
Donated by: NY Knicks Estimated Value: $30
Treat yourself or someone you love to adaptive apparel that’s as functional as it is stylish. Spoonie Threads creates thoughtfully designed clothing and accessories for people with medical, sensory, and accessibility needs — from tubes and ports to recovery wear and everyday comfort.
Use this $50 gift certificate to shop their inclusive collection and find pieces that support confidence, independence, and comfort for all bodies.
Winner will receive a digital gift certificate.
Value: $50
4 General Admission Tickets to Morgan’s Wonderland
Discover the magic of Morgan’s Wonderland, the world’s first ultra-accessible theme park designed so that everyone, regardless of age or ability can enjoy a barrier free theme park!
These four general admission tickets give your family or group full access to a day filled with inclusive rides, sensory-friendly activities, beautiful outdoor spaces, and unforgettable memories. From the wheelchair-accessible rides to the peaceful Sensory Village, Morgan’s Wonderland is a place where barriers fade and families can simply enjoy being together.
Located in San Antonio, Texas, Morgan’s Wonderland is a destination beloved by families from around the globe. These tickets offer the perfect opportunity to explore a park created with love, innovation, and inclusion at its heart.
Donated by: Morgan's Wonderland
Value:$68
1-Year Thrive Market Membership
Discover healthy, affordable, and convenient living — delivered right to your door. With a Thrive Market membership, you’ll get exclusive access to thousands of high-quality groceries, snacks, pantry staples, supplements, baby essentials, and eco-friendly home products at member-only prices. Perfect for families with dietary needs, busy caretakers, or anyone who loves having nutritious options made easy.
Bid to nourish your home — and help support therapy access for children at the same time.
Donated by: Thrive Market Value: $60
Bring more peace, focus, and better sleep into your life with Calm, the world’s #1 app for sleep, meditation, and relaxation.
Enjoy a 1-year premium membership featuring:
Whether you’re new to mindfulness or looking to deepen your practice, Calm is your perfect companion for a more centered, restful, and balanced life.
Perfect for: busy parents, therapists, educators, or anyone who could use a little more calm in their day.
The gift also includes an ARK Grabber Original Oral Motor Chew Tool
Donated by: Calm & Ark Therapeutics
Value: $89
Bring your imagination to life at the Crayola Experience, where color, creativity, and hands-on fun await around every corner! Kids can make their own crayons, star in a coloring page, and explore dozens of interactive exhibits that celebrate creativity and joy.
Donated by: Crayola Experience (Easton, PA location) Value: $60
Add a touch of everyday elegance with the Kendra Scott Hallie Necklace
Featuring Kendra Scott’s signature timeless design, this piece pairs beautifully with any outfit and makes the perfect treat for yourself or a thoughtful gift for someone special.
Donated by: Kendra Scott
Value: $72
Say goodbye to socks that don’t fit, don’t stay up, or don’t work with AFOs. Lairos was created because one family searched everywhere—and still couldn’t find socks that were both fun and functional for children who wear braces.
Most options were too thick, too plain, too hot, or left marks after hours of wear. And the colorful designs kids love? They were often only made for adults, not knee-high, or totally the wrong fit. Nothing existed that was comfortable, breathable, playful, and truly designed for children with AFO needs. Lairos changed that.
This $100 Gift Card covers the cost of 4 pairs of Lairos Socks and automatically qualifies the recipient for their Buy 4, Get 2 FREE bundle—giving families even more value.
Perfect for comfort, alignment, therapy sessions, and everyday wear, Lairos Socks are thoughtfully engineered to support kids who deserve both protection and personality.
A raffle prize that’s practical, joyful, and genuinely impactful for families in our community.
Donated by: Lairos
Value: $150
Jewelry You'll Love. Effortless and elevated, gorjana offers jewelry ranging from dainty solid gold essentials to fun, seasonal fashion pieces. There’s something for everyone and every style. Whether you're after a signature everyday piece or the perfect gift, their jewelry fits seamlessly into any collection. Visit any gorjana store and let their talented team of stylists guide you through a personalized experience as they help you create your own layered look.
Donated by: Gorjana
Value: $150
Touchstone Crystal by Swarovski — Barrington Necklace & Earring Set (Rose)
Add a touch of soft sophistication to any look with this stunning jewelry set featuring Swarovski’s signature light-reflecting crystal cut.
The necklace showcases five beautifully faceted blush-rose emerald-cut crystals, arranged to catch the light from every angle. The coordinating drop earrings mirror the same elegant crystal, creating a polished, graceful finish.
Delicate, feminine, and luminous — this set transitions effortlessly from daytime sparkle to evening elegance. Whether dressing up a simple blouse or completing a special-occasion outfit, this collection adds warmth, glow, and quiet luxury.
Donated by: Karen Navarro
Value: $190
Restrictions: Shipping to US Only
Thanks to our generous partners at Upseat, we’re excited to feature two of their most loved products—designed with physical therapists to support healthy posture, comfort, and development.
✨ The Upseat 3-in-1 Baby Floor & Booster Seat
Created with the guidance of top pediatric physical therapists, the Upseat encourages proper upright posture while supporting healthy hip development. This versatile seat transitions easily from floor time to mealtime as a booster—giving your child the comfort, support, and freedom to explore safely.
✨ The Upseat Changing Pad
Diaper changes are easier (and cleaner!) with this soft, durable, water-resistant pad. It wipes clean in seconds and features Upseat’s innovative Grippy Feet non-slip base, ensuring it stays securely in place for a safer, more comfortable experience for you and your baby.
A heartfelt thank-you to Upseat for supporting the DMI Children’s Foundation community!
Donated by: Upseat
Value: $215
Available: US, Canada, UK
Color: Winner may select color: Grey, Pink, or Coconut (shown in the photo)
Enjoy the warmth and comfort of a premium Mimi Blanket, thoughtfully designed for wheelchair and stroller users of all ages. Mimi Blankets are known for their beautiful fabrics, secure-fit design, and easy on/off style—perfect for everyday outings, therapy sessions, school, and travel.
What’s included:
• One free Mimi Blanket of your choice (any style, size, or fabric)
• Choose from cozy Minky, lightweight Bamboo, Waterproof options, Berber fleece, and more
• Designed with side straps to keep the blanket in place and a roomy neck opening for ease and comfort
• Suitable for children or adults
About Mimi Blankets:
Created to bring dignity, warmth, and ease to wheelchair and stroller users, Mimi Blankets are durable, stylish, and made to stay put—no slipping, no bunching, no getting caught in wheels.
Value: Up to ~$150–$200+ (depending on style)
Donated by: Mimi Blankets
Website: mimiblankets.com.au
Ships Globally
This is a very special opportunity for one family and their home therapist to have a virtual Mentorship session with DMI Co-Founders Jake Kreindler and Jo-Anne Weltman for personalized support, education, and hope.
In this session, you’ll be able to:
This session is not an evaluation, but rather a warm, supportive, guidance-based conversation designed to empower caregivers and help you feel confident in your child’s movement journey.
Session Length: 60 minutes (virtual)
Value: $200
Session to be scheduled with Jake OR Jo-Anne
Win a private, virtual mentorship session with DMI Co-Founders Jake Kreindler and Jo-Anne Weltman — a rare opportunity to receive personalized guidance directly from the leaders who developed DMI therapy.
This session is ideal for therapists looking to:
Whether you’re newly certified or highly experienced, this is a chance to refine your practice with the insight, clarity, and support of the founders themselves.
Session Length: 60 min (virtual)
Value: $200
To be scheduled with Jake OR Jo-Anne
Two Original Photographs from the Constellation Collection
By artist Katharina Kiefert, these striking works capture constellations of stones, shells, and wax teeth fused by sunlight and time. Exploring memory, material, and transformation, the series reflects on love, loss, and the objects we hold onto. The number six—symbol of emotional healing and protection—guides this deeply personal collection.
Saliva, 2023
ink-jet print
6 1/2 × 4 1/4 in (Print) /
8× 6 in (Framed)
Urine, 2023
ink-jet print
6 1/2 × 4 1/2 in (Print) /
8 × 6 in (Framed)
Donated by: Artist Katharina Kiefert
Value: $600
Shipping: US Only
Designed for even the most sensitive kids, the Kyrios Suit provides gentle compression to support better posture, joint stability, body awareness, and confidence during movement. The deep touch pressure offers a calming, “hug-like” sensation that can help boost focus, interaction, and emotional regulation.
Key Features:
This innovative suit offers both therapeutic benefits and all-day comfort, making it a powerful tool for kids who need extra sensory and postural support.
📦 Winner is responsible for shipping.
Every ticket purchased helps expand access to life-changing therapy for children everywhere.
Value: $350
Join Elizabeth Tenenbaum, art advisor, curator, and founder of ArtWise, Inc., for an exclusive 1-hour guided tour of Tribeca’s vibrant gallery scene. Explore cutting-edge contemporary art with insider insights from one of New York’s most experienced art professionals.
Includes: Private tour for up to 4 guests (1 hour)
Donated by: Elizabeth Tenenbaum, ArtWise
Value: $450
This is available only in NYC
The Testa Seat Petit Sized Shell and Accessory Kit is a slim, lightweight adaptive seat that works as a floor activity chair, a booster, and a water resistant option that fits seamlessly into any environment. Its portable, modular design gives families true versatility, making supportive seating easy to bring anywhere a child plays, learns, or explores.
Value: $600
Donated by: Testa Seat
Shipping: US only
Full Tuition Scholarship: DMI Level A or B Certification
This scholarship opens the door for one Therapist to learn DMI, a therapeutic approach that brings hope, progress, and possibility to children with developmental and physical challenges.
Whether you are new to DMI or continuing your education, this experience will help you:
Your work can transform lives.And your raffle entry helps transform even more.
Tuition covered in full for any location where class is being offered.
Winner may apply scholarship to a Level A or Level B course of their choice.
Transportation and lodging not included.
Value: $800
Corporate or Professional Headshot Session by MAS Productions
Elevate your personal or professional brand with a customized headshot session from MAS Productions, available within the NY Tri-State area.
This package includes:
A 1-hour personalized headshot or corporate photo session
2 professionally edited, high-resolution photos of your choice
Full access to all unedited images from the session
Perfect for business profiles, LinkedIn, websites, creative portfolios, or anyone looking to refresh their professional image.
Donated by: M.A.S. Productions, Inc (NY)
Value: $800
Available: NY/Tri-State area
Escape to Paradise at St. James’s Club, Antigua
Enjoy 7–10 nights of premium accommodations at the breathtaking St. James’s Club Antigua, a family-friendly, all-ages island oasis. Nestled on a secluded peninsula with two stunning white-sand beaches, this world-class resort offers relaxation, adventure, and unforgettable memories for the entire family.
This incredible getaway is valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy each) — perfect for families, couples, or friends traveling together. Stay for up to 10 nights per room and enjoy spacious accommodations, beautiful views, endless activities, and warm Caribbean hospitality.
What’s Included:
Additional Details (Winner financial Responsibility):
This supplement covers all meals, beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities, activities, and entertainment — making your stay exceptional from sunrise to sunset.
Value: Up to $3,600 (approximately $1,200 per room, depending on season)
$
