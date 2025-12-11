DMMA Wellness Threads - Merch Shop

About this shop
CARE INSTRUCTIONS
Machine wash cold, inside out with like colors, only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Do not iron. Do not use fabric softener.
CARE INSTRUCTIONS
Machine wash cold, inside out with like colors, only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Do not iron. Do not use fabric softener.
CARE INSTRUCTIONS
Machine wash cold with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach, when needed. Tumble dry low. Warm iron, if necessary.
Body Length at Back: Measured from high point shoulder to finished hem at back.
Chest: Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid flat.
Sleeve Length from Center Back: Measure from Center Back neck to shoulder point to sleeve hem.
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