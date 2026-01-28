Des Moines Mothers Of Multiples

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Des Moines Mothers Of Multiples

About this event

Sales closed

DMMOM 2026 Spring Auction

Operating Room Bar + Arcade item
Operating Room Bar + Arcade
$20

Starting bid

2 - $50 arcade cards to the Operating Room. They have half price games Sundays and Wednesdays to stretch your gift card further! Check out the website for more details: https://www.operatingroomarcade.com

Grimaldi's Gift Cards item
Grimaldi's Gift Cards
$20

Starting bid

3 $25 Grimaldi's Pizzeria Gift Cards.

Wasabi Gift Card item
Wasabi Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Culinary Tour: $25 Wasabi Gift Card, $25 Gift Card to Barn Town, $25 Gift Card to Gilroy's

Des Moines Symphony item
Des Moines Symphony
$20

Starting bid

Voucher for two tickets to any Des Moines Symphony Masterworks concert through May 2027.

Flowers and Nature item
Flowers and Nature
$15

Starting bid

4 passes to the Greater Des Moines Botanical Gardens and 2 Passes to Fontenelle Forest or Neale Woods in Belleview Nebraska.

Uptown Bar & Grill item
Uptown Bar & Grill
$20

Starting bid

4 - $25 Gift Cards to Uptown Bar & Grill in Grimes.

Blue Zoo Annual Pass item
Blue Zoo Annual Pass
$50

Starting bid

Annual Pass for 4 to Blue Zoo.


Playground for Kids - Ankeny item
Playground for Kids - Ankeny
$40

Starting bid

$75 punch card to Playground for Kids in Ankeny. 5 Free Slider Coupons from Arby's.


Board & Brush item
Board & Brush
$20

Starting bid

$73 towards a project at Board & Brush Creative Studio in Clive.

SkyZone item
SkyZone
$20

Starting bid

4 x 90 minute jumping.

Expires October 2026

Brooks Golf Club - Okoboji item
Brooks Golf Club - Okoboji
$40

Starting bid

2 certificates for an 18-hole round of golf with cart.


GuestHouse Tavern & Oyster - West Des Moines item
GuestHouse Tavern & Oyster - West Des Moines
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to GuestHouse Tavern in West Des Moines

Kansas City Zoo item
Kansas City Zoo
$30

Starting bid

4 general admission tickets.

2 and under are free

Expires 12/31/26

Jethro's BBQ & Splash item
Jethro's BBQ & Splash
$30

Starting bid

4 $25 Gift Cards to use at any Jethro's location or Splash Seafood

Crossfit item
Crossfit
$30

Starting bid

One month of unlimited classes at Crossfit Golden Valkyrie in Downtown Des Moines

Toppling Goliath item
Toppling Goliath
$10

Starting bid

4 Brewery Tours to Toppling Goliath in Decorah.

Smokey D's BBQ item
Smokey D's BBQ
$10

Starting bid

2 $25 Gift Cards to Smokey D's BBQ

Dad's Survival Kit item
Dad's Survival Kit
$20

Starting bid

2 pint glasses, two 16oz koozies, large shirt, sticker, bag, $10 gift card, Dad baby books - The Baby Owner's Manual, The Expectant Father, Dad's Guide to Raising Twins* *Signed copy by the author, but has some water damage on the back

Lakeside Hotel & Casino item
Lakeside Hotel & Casino
$50

Starting bid

One Free Hotel Stay (any night) and $30 food voucher at Lakeside Hotel & Casino in Osceola.

Expires 6-30-2027

Science Center item
Science Center
$20

Starting bid

Family Four Pack of General Admission Tickets

Expires 4-30-27

Riverside Casino & Golf Resort item
Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
$50

Starting bid

Certificates for a free hotel stay (Sun-Thurs) and 2 Lunch Buffets or $25 food credit at 22 & Vine or Draft Day.

Expires 4-30-27

Des Moines Menace item
Des Moines Menace
$15

Starting bid

1 Family 4-pack of tickets good for 4 general admission tickets to any 2026 Menace regular season home game

Warrior Lanes - Waukee item
Warrior Lanes - Waukee
$20

Starting bid

Family Bowling Package Gift Certificate

90 Minutes of unlimited bowling and shoe rental for 5 on one lane and one soft drink pitcher

St Louis Cardinals Baseball Game item
St Louis Cardinals Baseball Game
$20

Starting bid

One (1) Marty Pass good for two (2) tickets to a select 2026 Cardinals home game.


The voucher may be redeemed on or after March 6, 2026 while supplies last through 2026 season. Vouchers must be redeemed by August 31, 2026.

Scheel's item
Scheel's
$50

Starting bid

$150 Gift Card to Scheel's

K1 Speed - Grimes item
K1 Speed - Grimes
$20

Starting bid

2 donation cards - each good for 1 free race and license. Can be used at all corporate owned K1 Speed locations in the US. Plus two $5 off coupons. Cannot be used at K1 Circuit

Ruby Nail Spa - Ankeny item
Ruby Nail Spa - Ankeny
$15

Starting bid

$75 Gift Card to Ruby Nail Spa

UNI Volleyball and Gas to Get There item
UNI Volleyball and Gas to Get There
$10

Starting bid

Two tickets to a UNI Volleyball game. Expires 12-31-2026 Plus, 2 $25 Gift Cards to KwikTrip/KwikStar.

Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball item
Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball
$10

Starting bid

Two (2) vouchers for two (2) tickets. The voucher is valid towards a regular season Omaha Storm Chasers home game, but does have some exclusions so please check the voucher. 
Expiration Date: 09/30/2026
Valued at $68.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo item
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo
$30

Starting bid

4 daytime zoo tickets. Expires 2-27-27

Iowa Children's Museum item
Iowa Children's Museum
$10

Starting bid

One Family Day pass good for up to 5 people.

Fun Station - Cedar Rapids item
Fun Station - Cedar Rapids
$30

Starting bid

4 All day adventure tickets. Good for Cedar Rapids location only.

Top Golf & BBops item
Top Golf & BBops
$30

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate to Top Golf. Can be used towards food, non-alcoholic beverages retail, gameplay, and mini-golf or batting cages at select Topgolf Venues. 3 - $20 Gift Cards to BBops.

Fat Putter item
Fat Putter
$20

Starting bid

2 passes - One round of golf for two people (total of 4 people)

Iowa Cubs and BBops item
Iowa Cubs and BBops
$20

Starting bid

4 general admission tickets to the Iowa Cubs 2026 season.

2 - $20 Gift Cards to BBops

Minnesota Twins Baseball Game item
Minnesota Twins Baseball Game
$30

Starting bid

4 tickets to a 2026 game. Redemption rules: Email the certificate with code and your top 3 home game choices during the 2026 regular season. Certificate expires two weeks before the last available regular season home game.

Toad Valley Golf Course item
Toad Valley Golf Course
$20

Starting bid

Fun for everyone! 2 rounds Mini Golf, 2 rounds of golf (no golf cart included), 2 - 30 minute Flight zone sessions

WineStyles - West Des Moines item
WineStyles - West Des Moines
$20

Starting bid

Wine tasting for 4 at WineStyles in West Des Moines

Buccaneers Hockey Game item
Buccaneers Hockey Game
$20

Starting bid

Des Moines Buccaneers Hockey Club - 4 Defensive Zone tickets for the 2026-27 regular season.

Painting with a Twist item
Painting with a Twist
$15

Starting bid

2 $25 gift certificates and 16x20 fish painting

Adventureland Tickets item
Adventureland Tickets
$40

Starting bid

4 General Admission Tickets for 2026 Season. Good for any operating day. Expires 11-1-26

Ames Movie and Gas to get there item
Ames Movie and Gas to get there
$10

Starting bid

4 passes to North Grand Cinema in Ames and 2 $25 gift cards to KwikTrip/KwikStar.

Blank Park Zoo item
Blank Park Zoo
$10

Starting bid

1 Family Four Pack - 2 Adult and 2 Child Admission Tickets
Expires 2-25-27

Cooper's Hawk item
Cooper's Hawk
$10

Starting bid

Lux Wine Tasting for 4 at Cooper's Hawk.

Knoxville Raceway item
Knoxville Raceway
$10

Starting bid

Championship Series Weekly Race 2026 Racing Season. 2 adults and 2 teen tickets. Kids under 12 are free

One Z pillow from Twin Z item
One Z pillow from Twin Z
$10

Starting bid

One Z baby pillow with mauve cover and black carrying case

The Chicken item
The Chicken
$10

Starting bid

2 - $25 Gift cards to The Chicken in West Des Moines

Minnesota Vikings signed mini helmet item
Minnesota Vikings signed mini helmet
$15

Starting bid

Mini helmet signed by head coach Kevin O'Connell

National Mississippi River Museum item
National Mississippi River Museum
$10

Starting bid

2 passes to the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque. Expires 9-30-26

Playground for Kids - Ankeny (Copy) item
Playground for Kids - Ankeny (Copy)
$40

Starting bid

$75 punch card to Playground for Kids in Ankeny. 5 $5 gift cards for Five Guys.


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