DMMOM 2026 Spring Auction

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Starting bid
2 - $50 arcade cards to the Operating Room. They have half price games Sundays and Wednesdays to stretch your gift card further! Check out the website for more details: https://www.operatingroomarcade.com
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3 $25 Grimaldi's Pizzeria Gift Cards.
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Culinary Tour: $25 Wasabi Gift Card, $25 Gift Card to Barn Town, $25 Gift Card to Gilroy's
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Voucher for two tickets to any Des Moines Symphony Masterworks concert through May 2027.
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4 passes to the Greater Des Moines Botanical Gardens and 2 Passes to Fontenelle Forest or Neale Woods in Belleview Nebraska.
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4 - $25 Gift Cards to Uptown Bar & Grill in Grimes.
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Annual Pass for 4 to Blue Zoo.
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$75 punch card to Playground for Kids in Ankeny. 5 Free Slider Coupons from Arby's.
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$73 towards a project at Board & Brush Creative Studio in Clive.
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4 x 90 minute jumping.
Expires October 2026
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2 certificates for an 18-hole round of golf with cart.
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$50 Gift Card to GuestHouse Tavern in West Des Moines
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4 general admission tickets.
2 and under are free
Expires 12/31/26
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4 $25 Gift Cards to use at any Jethro's location or Splash Seafood
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One month of unlimited classes at Crossfit Golden Valkyrie in Downtown Des Moines
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4 Brewery Tours to Toppling Goliath in Decorah.
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2 $25 Gift Cards to Smokey D's BBQ
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2 pint glasses, two 16oz koozies, large shirt, sticker, bag, $10 gift card, Dad baby books - The Baby Owner's Manual, The Expectant Father, Dad's Guide to Raising Twins* *Signed copy by the author, but has some water damage on the back
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One Free Hotel Stay (any night) and $30 food voucher at Lakeside Hotel & Casino in Osceola.
Expires 6-30-2027
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Family Four Pack of General Admission Tickets
Expires 4-30-27
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Certificates for a free hotel stay (Sun-Thurs) and 2 Lunch Buffets or $25 food credit at 22 & Vine or Draft Day.
Expires 4-30-27
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1 Family 4-pack of tickets good for 4 general admission tickets to any 2026 Menace regular season home game
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Family Bowling Package Gift Certificate
90 Minutes of unlimited bowling and shoe rental for 5 on one lane and one soft drink pitcher
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One (1) Marty Pass good for two (2) tickets to a select 2026 Cardinals home game.
The voucher may be redeemed on or after March 6, 2026 while supplies last through 2026 season. Vouchers must be redeemed by August 31, 2026.
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$150 Gift Card to Scheel's
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2 donation cards - each good for 1 free race and license. Can be used at all corporate owned K1 Speed locations in the US. Plus two $5 off coupons. Cannot be used at K1 Circuit
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$75 Gift Card to Ruby Nail Spa
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Two tickets to a UNI Volleyball game. Expires 12-31-2026 Plus, 2 $25 Gift Cards to KwikTrip/KwikStar.
Starting bid
Two (2) vouchers for two (2) tickets. The voucher is valid towards a regular season Omaha Storm Chasers home game, but does have some exclusions so please check the voucher.
Expiration Date: 09/30/2026
Valued at $68.
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4 daytime zoo tickets. Expires 2-27-27
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One Family Day pass good for up to 5 people.
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4 All day adventure tickets. Good for Cedar Rapids location only.
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$50 Gift Certificate to Top Golf. Can be used towards food, non-alcoholic beverages retail, gameplay, and mini-golf or batting cages at select Topgolf Venues. 3 - $20 Gift Cards to BBops.
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2 passes - One round of golf for two people (total of 4 people)
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4 general admission tickets to the Iowa Cubs 2026 season.
2 - $20 Gift Cards to BBops
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4 tickets to a 2026 game. Redemption rules: Email the certificate with code and your top 3 home game choices during the 2026 regular season. Certificate expires two weeks before the last available regular season home game.
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Fun for everyone! 2 rounds Mini Golf, 2 rounds of golf (no golf cart included), 2 - 30 minute Flight zone sessions
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Wine tasting for 4 at WineStyles in West Des Moines
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Des Moines Buccaneers Hockey Club - 4 Defensive Zone tickets for the 2026-27 regular season.
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2 $25 gift certificates and 16x20 fish painting
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4 General Admission Tickets for 2026 Season. Good for any operating day. Expires 11-1-26
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4 passes to North Grand Cinema in Ames and 2 $25 gift cards to KwikTrip/KwikStar.
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1 Family Four Pack - 2 Adult and 2 Child Admission Tickets
Expires 2-25-27
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Lux Wine Tasting for 4 at Cooper's Hawk.
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Championship Series Weekly Race 2026 Racing Season. 2 adults and 2 teen tickets. Kids under 12 are free
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One Z baby pillow with mauve cover and black carrying case
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2 - $25 Gift cards to The Chicken in West Des Moines
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Mini helmet signed by head coach Kevin O'Connell
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2 passes to the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque. Expires 9-30-26
Starting bid
$75 punch card to Playground for Kids in Ankeny. 5 $5 gift cards for Five Guys.
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