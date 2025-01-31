DMS 2025 Winter Apparel Sale

Colors: Blue, Pepper, Orchid //
Sizes: Youth XXS - XL //
Material:
- 5.4 oz., 100% ring spun USA cotton
- Preshrunk, soft-washed, garment-dyed fabric
- Made with sustainably and fairly grown USA cotton and sewn with USA cotton thread //
Feature:
- Taped shoulder-to-shoulder
- Set-in sleeves
- Double-needle stitched sleeves and bottom hem
- Ribbed collar with double-needle topstitched neckline
- Comfort Colors uses 50% less water than traditional pigment dye processes on pigment dye and color blast garments
Colors: Blue, Pepper, Orchid //
Sizes: Youth XXS - XL //
Material:
- 5.4 oz., 100% ring spun USA cotton
- Preshrunk, soft-washed, garment-dyed fabric
- Made with sustainably and fairly grown USA cotton and sewn with USA cotton thread //
Feature:
- Taped shoulder-to-shoulder
- Set-in sleeves
- Double-needle stitched sleeves and bottom hem
- Ribbed collar with double-needle topstitched neckline
- Comfort Colors uses 50% less water than traditional pigment dye processes on pigment dye and color blast garments
Colors: Grey, Crimson, Blue Jean //
Sizes: Youth XS - XL //
Material:
- 6.4 oz/SqYd, 31/1, 100% ring spun U.S. cotton
- Comfort Colors styles are garment dyed for that lived in feel and almost no shrinkage at home
- Made with 100% soft ring spun cotton fabric and cotton threads //
Feature:
- Jersey lined hood
- Rolled forward shoulder
- 1x1 rib cuffs and waistband with spandex
- Relaxed fit, seamless body
- Signature twill label and back neck tape
Companion style: 1467CC
The Pigment Pure process uses 3 times less water, 40% less process time and is salt-free
Colors: Grey, Crimson, Blue Jean //
Sizes: Youth XS - XL //
Material:
- 6.4 oz/SqYd, 31/1, 100% ring spun U.S. cotton
- Comfort Colors styles are garment dyed for that lived in feel and almost no shrinkage at home
- Made with 100% soft ring spun cotton fabric and cotton threads //
Feature:
- Jersey lined hood
- Rolled forward shoulder
- 1x1 rib cuffs and waistband with spandex
- Relaxed fit, seamless body
- Signature twill label and back neck tape
Companion style: 1467CC
The Pigment Pure process uses 3 times less water, 40% less process time and is salt-free
Hanes Youth ComfortBlend® EcoSmart® Fleece Crew
$20
Colors: Charcoal Heather, Deep Royal, Pale Pink //
Sizes: Youth XS - XL //
Material:
- 7.8 oz., 50% cotton, 50% polyester //
Feature:
- Patented, low-pill, high-stitch density PrintPro® XP fabric
- Double-needle cover seamed neck and armholes
- Ribbed waistband and cuffs
- CPSIA label compliant
- Tear-away label
Colors: Charcoal Heather, Deep Royal, Pale Pink //
Sizes: Youth XS - XL //
Material:
- 7.8 oz., 50% cotton, 50% polyester //
Feature:
- Patented, low-pill, high-stitch density PrintPro® XP fabric
- Double-needle cover seamed neck and armholes
- Ribbed waistband and cuffs
- CPSIA label compliant
- Tear-away label
Color: Dark Heather Gray //
Sizes: 2T - 5T //
Material:
- 7 oz., 32 singles
- 52% airlume combed and ringspun cotton, 48% polyester fleece
- Pre-shrunk //
Feature:
- 1X1 Ribbed Cuff And Waistband
- Raglan Sleeves
- Sideseamed
- Tear-away Label
- Sustainably produced
- WRAP certified and FLA participating company
- BELLA+CANVAS uses sustainable manufacturing processes with Blue Sign certified dyes, efficient dye houses that adhere to the state of California’s EPA regulations around waste water treatment and usage, and cutting facilities in Los Angeles that run on partial solar power with comprehensive recycling programs for paper waste and fabric scraps
Color: Dark Heather Gray //
Sizes: 2T - 5T //
Material:
- 7 oz., 32 singles
- 52% airlume combed and ringspun cotton, 48% polyester fleece
- Pre-shrunk //
Feature:
- 1X1 Ribbed Cuff And Waistband
- Raglan Sleeves
- Sideseamed
- Tear-away Label
- Sustainably produced
- WRAP certified and FLA participating company
- BELLA+CANVAS uses sustainable manufacturing processes with Blue Sign certified dyes, efficient dye houses that adhere to the state of California’s EPA regulations around waste water treatment and usage, and cutting facilities in Los Angeles that run on partial solar power with comprehensive recycling programs for paper waste and fabric scraps
Color: Dark Heather Gray //
Sizes: 2T - 5T //
Material:
- 8 oz., 32 singles
- 52% airlume combed and ringspun cotton, 48% polyester fleece
- Athletic Heather: 90% airlume combed and ringspun cotton, 10% polyester fleece //
Feature:
- No drawcord
- No pockets
- Retail fit
- Tear away label
- Sustainably produced
- WRAP certified and FLA participating company
- BELLA+CANVAS uses sustainable manufacturing processes with Blue Sign certified dyes, efficient dye houses that adhere to the state of California’s EPA regulations around waste water treatment and usage, and cutting facilities in Los Angeles that run on partial solar power with comprehensive recycling programs for paper waste and fabric scraps
Color: Dark Heather Gray //
Sizes: 2T - 5T //
Material:
- 8 oz., 32 singles
- 52% airlume combed and ringspun cotton, 48% polyester fleece
- Athletic Heather: 90% airlume combed and ringspun cotton, 10% polyester fleece //
Feature:
- No drawcord
- No pockets
- Retail fit
- Tear away label
- Sustainably produced
- WRAP certified and FLA participating company
- BELLA+CANVAS uses sustainable manufacturing processes with Blue Sign certified dyes, efficient dye houses that adhere to the state of California’s EPA regulations around waste water treatment and usage, and cutting facilities in Los Angeles that run on partial solar power with comprehensive recycling programs for paper waste and fabric scraps
Artisan Collection by Reprime Youth Recycled Apron
$15
Color: Navy //
Material:
- 5.8 oz., 65% recycled polyester, 35% cotton
- Recycled polyester from post-consumer plastic //
Feature:
- Safety release mechanism on neckband
- 18.8" L x 24.8" W
Color: Navy //
Material:
- 5.8 oz., 65% recycled polyester, 35% cotton
- Recycled polyester from post-consumer plastic //
Feature:
- Safety release mechanism on neckband
- 18.8" L x 24.8" W
Port & Company® Core Fleece Sweatshirt Blanket
$30
Color: Athletic Heather //
This classic fleece blanket is soft and warm. //
- 7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece
- Mitered V corners
- Fully hemmed
- Dimensions: 50" x 60"
Color: Athletic Heather //
This classic fleece blanket is soft and warm. //
- 7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece
- Mitered V corners
- Fully hemmed
- Dimensions: 50" x 60"
Comfort Colors Fleece Dorm Blanket
$75
Color: Blue Jean //
Material:
- 9.5 oz/Sq/Yd, 30/1, 80% ring spun cotton, 20% polyester
- Comfort Colors are garment dyed for that lived in feel and almost no shrinkage at home
- Made with 100% soft ring spun US cotton face for enhanced printability. //
Feature:
- Oversized: 84" x 76"
- Hemmed sides all around with the signature twill label on the lower coner of the blanket face
- The Pigment Pure process uses 3 times less water, 40% less process time and is salt-free
Color: Blue Jean //
Material:
- 9.5 oz/Sq/Yd, 30/1, 80% ring spun cotton, 20% polyester
- Comfort Colors are garment dyed for that lived in feel and almost no shrinkage at home
- Made with 100% soft ring spun US cotton face for enhanced printability. //
Feature:
- Oversized: 84" x 76"
- Hemmed sides all around with the signature twill label on the lower coner of the blanket face
- The Pigment Pure process uses 3 times less water, 40% less process time and is salt-free
Port & Company® - Knitted Scarf
$15
Color: Black, Athletic Oxford //
Product Description:
Distinctive texture and classic colors add a sophisticated look to any coat or jacket.
- 100% acrylic
- 68/32 polyester/acrylic (Athletic Oxford)
- Measures 72" x 9"
Color: Black, Athletic Oxford //
Product Description:
Distinctive texture and classic colors add a sophisticated look to any coat or jacket.
- 100% acrylic
- 68/32 polyester/acrylic (Athletic Oxford)
- Measures 72" x 9"
YP Classics Adult Cuffed Knit Beanie
$15
Color Options: Caramel, Red, Olive, Black (not pictured) //
Material:
100% turbo spun acrylic knit //
Feature:
- Hypoallergenic
- Tight Knit
- Hand washable
- Approximately 12” length
Color Options: Caramel, Red, Olive, Black (not pictured) //
Material:
100% turbo spun acrylic knit //
Feature:
- Hypoallergenic
- Tight Knit
- Hand washable
- Approximately 12” length
Adams Optimum Pigment Dyed-Cap
$20
Colors: Charcoal, Midnight //
Material:
- 100% garment-washed cotton twill //
Feature:
- 6-panel, unstructured, low-profile
tuck-away leather back strap with antiqued brass buckle and grommet
- Cool-Crown™ mesh lining
- Four-row stitching on bill
- Adams logo on leather strap
Colors: Charcoal, Midnight //
Material:
- 100% garment-washed cotton twill //
Feature:
- 6-panel, unstructured, low-profile
tuck-away leather back strap with antiqued brass buckle and grommet
- Cool-Crown™ mesh lining
- Four-row stitching on bill
- Adams logo on leather strap
Port Authority® Cotton Canvas Two-Tone Tote
$20
Color: Deep Red, Navy //
Product Description:
- 12-ounce, 100% cotton canvas
- Contrast self-fabric handles and bottom
- Front slip pocket
- Dimensions: 13.5"h x 14"w x 5.5"d; Approx. 1,040 cubic inches
Color: Deep Red, Navy //
Product Description:
- 12-ounce, 100% cotton canvas
- Contrast self-fabric handles and bottom
- Front slip pocket
- Dimensions: 13.5"h x 14"w x 5.5"d; Approx. 1,040 cubic inches
Under Armour Ladies' Team Tech Half-Zip
$60
Color Options: Black, Midnight Navy //
Sizes: XS - 2XL //
Material:
- 4.69 oz., 100% recycled polyester
- Material wicks sweat and dries quickly
- Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes //
Feature:
- Generous half-zip front makes for easy layering
Color Options: Black, Midnight Navy //
Sizes: XS - 2XL //
Material:
- 4.69 oz., 100% recycled polyester
- Material wicks sweat and dries quickly
- Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes //
Feature:
- Generous half-zip front makes for easy layering
Under Armour Men's Team Tech Quarter-Zip
$60
Color Options: Black, Midnight Navy //
Sizes: S - 4XL //
Material:
- 4.69 oz., 100% recycled polyester
- Material wicks sweat and dries quickly
- Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes //
Feature:
- Quarter-zip front makes for easy layering
Color Options: Black, Midnight Navy //
Sizes: S - 4XL //
Material:
- 4.69 oz., 100% recycled polyester
- Material wicks sweat and dries quickly
- Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes //
Feature:
- Quarter-zip front makes for easy layering
Team 365 Adult Zone Protect Packable Anorak Jacket
$35
Color: Sport Dark Navy //
Sizes: XS - 4XL //
Material:
-1.5 oz/yd2 / 58 gsm, 100% polyester taffeta
- Water-resistant //
Feature:
- Center front coil zipper closure with shock cord at hood, and self fabric chin guard
- Underarm eyelets for breathability and stretch binding at cuffs and hem for weather protection
- Lower front pocket with zipper closure on top; snap closures on side
- Packable jacket folds into its main pocket and converts to a wearable fanny pack design
- Bag design features heavyweight polyester woven webbed straps and center release plastic buckle
- Tear away label
Color: Sport Dark Navy //
Sizes: XS - 4XL //
Material:
-1.5 oz/yd2 / 58 gsm, 100% polyester taffeta
- Water-resistant //
Feature:
- Center front coil zipper closure with shock cord at hood, and self fabric chin guard
- Underarm eyelets for breathability and stretch binding at cuffs and hem for weather protection
- Lower front pocket with zipper closure on top; snap closures on side
- Packable jacket folds into its main pocket and converts to a wearable fanny pack design
- Bag design features heavyweight polyester woven webbed straps and center release plastic buckle
- Tear away label
Colors: Pepper, Ivory //
Sizes: S - 2XL //
Material:
- 6.1 Oz/SqYd, 20/1 yarn count
- 100% ring spun US cotton
- Our clean pigment dye colors use 50% less water than traditional pigment dye processes //
Feature:
- Topstitched, classic width, collar
- Taped neck and shoulders
- Boxy fit, slightly cropped seamless body
- Signature twill label
- Pre-shrunk during the garment dye process
- Proud member of the US Cotton Trust Protocol (USCTP) and Better Cotton
- Cotton products from Comfort Colors support more sustainable and ethical cotton farming
Colors: Pepper, Ivory //
Sizes: S - 2XL //
Material:
- 6.1 Oz/SqYd, 20/1 yarn count
- 100% ring spun US cotton
- Our clean pigment dye colors use 50% less water than traditional pigment dye processes //
Feature:
- Topstitched, classic width, collar
- Taped neck and shoulders
- Boxy fit, slightly cropped seamless body
- Signature twill label
- Pre-shrunk during the garment dye process
- Proud member of the US Cotton Trust Protocol (USCTP) and Better Cotton
- Cotton products from Comfort Colors support more sustainable and ethical cotton farming
Colors: Pepper, Sage, Khaki //
Sizes: S - 3XL //
Material:
- 6.1 oz/ydý, 100% Ring Spun US Cotton
- Preshrunk, soft-washed, garment-dyed fabric
- Made with sustainably and fairly grown USA cotton and sewn with USA cotton thread //
Feature:
- Twill taped shoulder-to-shoulder
- Set-in sleeves
- Double-needle stitched sleeves and bottom hem
- Left-chest pocket
- Comfort Colors uses 50% less water than traditional pigment dye processes on pigment dye and color blast garments
Colors: Pepper, Sage, Khaki //
Sizes: S - 3XL //
Material:
- 6.1 oz/ydý, 100% Ring Spun US Cotton
- Preshrunk, soft-washed, garment-dyed fabric
- Made with sustainably and fairly grown USA cotton and sewn with USA cotton thread //
Feature:
- Twill taped shoulder-to-shoulder
- Set-in sleeves
- Double-needle stitched sleeves and bottom hem
- Left-chest pocket
- Comfort Colors uses 50% less water than traditional pigment dye processes on pigment dye and color blast garments
Comfort Colors Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt
$40
Color: Denim, Pepper, Orchid //
Sizes: S - 3XL //
Material:
- 9.5 oz., 80% ring spun USA cotton, 20% polyester
- Preshrunk, soft-washed, garment-dyed fabric
- Made with 80% sustainably and fairly grown USA cotton and sewn with USA cotton thread //
Feature:
- Set-in sleeves
- Sideseamed body
- Forward rolled shoulder
- 1x1 rib on collar, cuffs and relaxed waistband
- Double-needle stitched
- Comfort Colors uses 50% less water than traditional pigment dye processes on pigment dye and color blast garments
Color: Denim, Pepper, Orchid //
Sizes: S - 3XL //
Material:
- 9.5 oz., 80% ring spun USA cotton, 20% polyester
- Preshrunk, soft-washed, garment-dyed fabric
- Made with 80% sustainably and fairly grown USA cotton and sewn with USA cotton thread //
Feature:
- Set-in sleeves
- Sideseamed body
- Forward rolled shoulder
- 1x1 rib on collar, cuffs and relaxed waistband
- Double-needle stitched
- Comfort Colors uses 50% less water than traditional pigment dye processes on pigment dye and color blast garments
Color: Denim, Brick, Khaki //
Sizes: S - 3XL //
Material:
- 6.1 oz., 100% ring spun USA cotton
- Preshrunk, soft-washed, garment-dyed fabric
- Made with sustainably and fairly grown USA cotton and sewn with USA cotton thread //
Feature:
- Twill taped shoulder-to-shoulder
- Double-needle stitched neck, armholes and bottom hem
- Ribbed collar and cuffs
- Comfort Colors uses 50% less water than traditional pigment dye processes on pigment dye and color blast garments
Color: Denim, Brick, Khaki //
Sizes: S - 3XL //
Material:
- 6.1 oz., 100% ring spun USA cotton
- Preshrunk, soft-washed, garment-dyed fabric
- Made with sustainably and fairly grown USA cotton and sewn with USA cotton thread //
Feature:
- Twill taped shoulder-to-shoulder
- Double-needle stitched neck, armholes and bottom hem
- Ribbed collar and cuffs
- Comfort Colors uses 50% less water than traditional pigment dye processes on pigment dye and color blast garments
Color: Pepper //
Sizes: S - 2XL //
Material:
- 6.4 oz/SqYd, 31/1. 100% ring spun US cotton
- Made with 100% soft ring spun cotton fabric and cotton threads
- Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes, clean pigment dye colors are salt free //
Feature:
- Natural colored flatcord
- Jersey-lined side pockets
- Differential rise for a better fit
- Relaxed fit, side seamed pant
- Signature twill label
Color: Pepper //
Sizes: S - 2XL //
Material:
- 6.4 oz/SqYd, 31/1. 100% ring spun US cotton
- Made with 100% soft ring spun cotton fabric and cotton threads
- Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes, clean pigment dye colors are salt free //
Feature:
- Natural colored flatcord
- Jersey-lined side pockets
- Differential rise for a better fit
- Relaxed fit, side seamed pant
- Signature twill label