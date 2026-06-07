DMV Haitian Community Center

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Your monthly support helps build a strong foundation for our community.
Renews monthly
Your monthly gift helps keep progress moving forward.
Your semi-annual support creates lasting impact and real change.
Valid until July 16, 2027
Your annual gift helps us build a legacy for generations to come.
Valid until July 16, 2027
Your generous support helps make our mission possible. It helps build a stronger future for our community.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!