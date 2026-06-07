Horeb Haitian SDA Church

Offered by

Horeb Haitian SDA Church

About the memberships

DMV Haitian Community Center

Cornerstone Sponsor
$100

Renews monthly

Your monthly support helps build a strong foundation for our community.

Benefactor Sponsor
$250

Renews monthly

Your monthly gift helps keep progress moving forward.

Visionary Sponsor
$600

Your semi-annual support creates lasting impact and real change.

Legacy Sponsor
$1,200

Valid until July 16, 2027

Your annual gift helps us build a legacy for generations to come.

Diamond Sponsor
$3,500

Valid until July 16, 2027

Your generous support helps make our mission possible. It helps build a stronger future for our community.

Add a donation for Horeb Haitian SDA Church

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