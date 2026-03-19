DMV: Saturday Serve (FIRST SATURDAYS)

About this event
ALL FIRST TIME PHM VOLUNTEER USE THIS REGISTRATION OPTIONS:
MEET UP TO VOLUNTEER AT YOUR SELECT FIRST SATURDAYS
1. CHECK IN.
2. MEET YOUR TEAM LEADS.
3. BREAK INTO TEAMS WHICH MAY INCLUDE:
• Care package and lunch bag assembly
• Lawn care and outdoor service for neighbors in need
• Handy work and home improvement projects
• Crafts, workshops, and community enrichment activities
• Direct street distribution to unhoused neighbors
4. DEPLOY TO PROJECTS.
5. REGROUP & REFLECT.
MEET UP TO VOLUNTEER AT YOUR SELECT FIRST SATURDAYS
1. CHECK IN.
2. MEET YOUR TEAM LEADS.
3. BREAK INTO TEAMS WHICH MAY INCLUDE:
• Care package and lunch bag assembly
• Lawn care and outdoor service for neighbors in need
• Handy work and home improvement projects
• Crafts, workshops, and community enrichment activities
• Direct street distribution to unhoused neighbors
4. DEPLOY TO PROJECTS.
5. REGROUP & REFLECT.
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