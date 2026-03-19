A Present Help Movement, Inc

Hosted by

A Present Help Movement, Inc

About this event

DMV: Saturday Serve (FIRST SATURDAYS)

6400 Oxon Hill Rd

Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA

FIRST TIME: DMV SATURDAY SERVE REGISTRATION
Free

ALL FIRST TIME PHM VOLUNTEER USE THIS REGISTRATION OPTIONS:


MEET UP TO VOLUNTEER AT YOUR SELECT FIRST SATURDAYS


1. CHECK IN.

2. MEET YOUR TEAM LEADS.

3. BREAK INTO TEAMS WHICH MAY INCLUDE:

• Care package and lunch bag assembly

• Lawn care and outdoor service for neighbors in need

• Handy work and home improvement projects

• Crafts, workshops, and community enrichment activities

• Direct street distribution to unhoused neighbors


4. DEPLOY TO PROJECTS.


5. REGROUP & REFLECT.


DMV RETURNING VOLUNTEER REGISTRATION
Free

MEET UP TO VOLUNTEER AT YOUR SELECT FIRST SATURDAYS


1. CHECK IN.

2. MEET YOUR TEAM LEADS.

3. BREAK INTO TEAMS WHICH MAY INCLUDE:

• Care package and lunch bag assembly

• Lawn care and outdoor service for neighbors in need

• Handy work and home improvement projects

• Crafts, workshops, and community enrichment activities

• Direct street distribution to unhoused neighbors


4. DEPLOY TO PROJECTS.


5. REGROUP & REFLECT.


Add a donation for A Present Help Movement, Inc

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