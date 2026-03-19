DMV: Saturday Serve (FIRST SATURDAYS)

ALL FIRST TIME PHM VOLUNTEER USE THIS REGISTRATION OPTIONS:





MEET UP TO VOLUNTEER AT YOUR SELECT FIRST SATURDAYS





1. CHECK IN.

2. MEET YOUR TEAM LEADS.

3. BREAK INTO TEAMS WHICH MAY INCLUDE:

• Care package and lunch bag assembly

• Lawn care and outdoor service for neighbors in need

• Handy work and home improvement projects

• Crafts, workshops, and community enrichment activities

• Direct street distribution to unhoused neighbors





4. DEPLOY TO PROJECTS.





5. REGROUP & REFLECT.



