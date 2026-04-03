YS STEM INNOVATION INC

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YS STEM INNOVATION INC

About this event

DMV BSGL Stadium Design, Finance, & Build Challenge

Student Registration - Individual
Free

FREE Entry earns an invitation to Spring Training but you still have to make a team (3-4) to get in the game. Sign-up now, receive your pass to Spring Training, complete the deliverables and get the call to join The Big League Challenge. Good luck!

Team Registration - up to 4 students
Free

FREE Entry earns an invitation to Spring Training but you still have to make the team to get in the game. Sign-up now, receive your pass to Spring Training, complete the deliverables and get the call to join The Big League Challenge. Good luck!

Team Sponsor
$1,000

We choose to support 1 team (1 to 3 students per team) + receive brand logo recognition.

Workforce Sponsor
$5,000

We choose to support 5 student teams, engage in employee mentor opportunities, and receive brand logo, social media, and community recognition.

DMV Infrastructure Partner
$15,000

We choose to support the Full Student Cohort, receive premium branding and naming rights, have a keynote speaking role at DMV Showcase.

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