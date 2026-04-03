DMV BSGL Stadium Design, Finance, & Build Challenge

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About this event
FREE Entry earns an invitation to Spring Training but you still have to make a team (3-4) to get in the game. Sign-up now, receive your pass to Spring Training, complete the deliverables and get the call to join The Big League Challenge. Good luck!
FREE Entry earns an invitation to Spring Training but you still have to make the team to get in the game. Sign-up now, receive your pass to Spring Training, complete the deliverables and get the call to join The Big League Challenge. Good luck!
We choose to support 1 team (1 to 3 students per team) + receive brand logo recognition.
We choose to support 5 student teams, engage in employee mentor opportunities, and receive brand logo, social media, and community recognition.
We choose to support the Full Student Cohort, receive premium branding and naming rights, have a keynote speaking role at DMV Showcase.
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