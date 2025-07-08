DNA Family Camp '26

933 E Friendly Pines Rd

Prescott, AZ 86303, USA

Adult (ages 18+)
$125

🏠 Lodging for 2 nights
🍽️ All meals + snacks
🎯 Fun, educational, and inclusive activities for the whole family
💙 A safe space surrounded by others who get it

Child (ages 4-17)
$95

🏠 Lodging for 2 nights
🍽️ All meals + snacks
🎯 Fun, educational, and inclusive activities for the whole family
💙 A safe space surrounded by others who get it

Youth (ages 3 and younger )
free

🏠 Lodging for 2 nights
🍽️ All meals + snacks
🎯 Fun, educational, and inclusive activities for the whole family
💙 A safe space surrounded by others who get it

Not able to attend donation
$100

🌟 Camp scholarships for families in need
🌟 Medical supplies, meals, and housing
🌟 Activities that empower kids and connect parents

Actual cost per camp is $231.00

Financial Aid Request
free

We will email you the application to apply for financial aid for Family Camp 2026

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing