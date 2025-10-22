Diabetes Network Of Arizona Inc

Diabetes Network Of Arizona Inc

DNA Family Camp Sponsorship

933 E Friendly Pines Rd

Prescott, AZ 86303, USA

Empowerment Sponsor
$10,000

🏠 Lodging for 2 nights
🍽️ All meals + snacks
🎯 Fun, educational, and inclusive activities for 40 people.

  • Exclusive recognition as “Presented by [Company Name]”
  • Logo featured on all camp materials, t-shirts, website, and social media
  • Spotlight in local news coverage and newsletters
  • Opportunity to display marketing materials at camp
  • Option to provide branded family gifts
  • VIP recognition during camp kickoff event and at camp.


Inspiration Sponsor
$5,000

🏠 Lodging for 2 nights
🍽️ All meals + snacks
🎯 Fun, educational, and inclusive activities for 20 people.

  • Logo placement on t-shirts, website, and newsletters
  • Social media feature and tagged post
  • Inclusion in camp welcome signage
  • Option to display marketing materials at camp


Connnection Sponsor
$2,500

🏠 Lodging for 2 nights
🍽️ All meals + snacks
🎯 Fun, educational, and inclusive activities for 10 people.

  • Logo featured on website and printed materials
  • Recognition in one newsletter and social media post
  • Signage at dining or activity area
  • Optional opportunity to sponsor a family dinner or activity
Community Sponsor
$500

🌟 Snacks, activity supplies and education sponsor
🌟 Activities that empower kids and connect adults

  • Recognition on website
  • Social media group acknowledgment
  • Option to include marketing materials in family welcome bags



