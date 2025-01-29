DNWML 2025 ADA Sponsorship Form

About this event
Headline Sponsor: $5,000+ (1 spot) Logo Placement: Premier placement on all event materials, including banners, flyers, social media posts, and the DNWML website. Logo on swag bag giveaway item. Naming Rights: Exclusive naming rights for a major event feature, e.g., “Presented by [Sponsor Name]” Booth Space: Prime booth location at the event for promotional activities. Speaking Opportunity: Opportunity to address attendees during the event. Social Media Recognition: Individual shout-outs with custom graphics leading up to the event and in post-event recaps. Thank You Basket: with goodies & DNWML swag. Permanent website blog post/sponsor thank you page
Food Truck Sponsor: $2,500 (2 spots) Prominent placement on event materials, near food trucks and DNWML’s website. Dedicated post highlighting the sponsor before the event. Permanent website sponsor thank you page
Valet Sponsor: $1600 (1 spot) Logo Placement: Logo on event flyers and the DNWML website & on golf carts Social Media Recognition: Group sponsor mention w/below sponsors Post-Event Acknowledgment: Permanent website sponsor thank you page
Disability Pride Art Exhibit Sponsor: $1,500 (1 spot) Logo Placement: Medium-sized logo on event materials and DNWML’s website. Naming Rights: “Disability Pride Art Exhibit presented by [Sponsor Name].” Social Media Recognition: Dedicated sponsor shout-out before the event. Post-Event Acknowledgment: Permanent website sponsor thank you page
Satellite Event Sponsor: $1000 (Monroe) Logo Placement: Logo on event flyers & DNWML website Social Media Recognition: Group sponsor mention. Post-Event Acknowledgment: Permanent website sponsor thank you page
Satellite Event Sponsor: $1000 (Livingston) Logo Placement: Logo on event flyers & DNWML website Social Media Recognition: Group sponsor mention. Post-Event Acknowledgment: Permanent website sponsor thank you page
Dessert Sponsor: $750 (1 spot) Logo Placement: Logo on event flyers and the DNWML website. Social Media Recognition: Group sponsor mention w/below sponsors Post-Event Acknowledgment: Permanent website sponsor thank you page
Activity Sponsor: $300 (2 spots—Slime Booth or Face Painting) Logo Placement: Logo on event flyers & DNWML website & signs at activity tables Social Media Recognition: Group sponsor mention. Post-Event Acknowledgment: Permanent website sponsor thank you page
Community Partners: $250 (unlimited) Support our event with a general donation! Logo Placement: Logo on event flyers & DNWML website Social Media Recognition: Group sponsor mention. Post-Event Acknowledgment: Permanent website sponsor thank you page Shape
Support our ADA picnic!
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