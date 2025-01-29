DNWML 2025 ADA Sponsorship Form

Headline Sponsor: $5,000+ (1 spot) Logo Placement: Premier placement on all event materials, including banners, flyers, social media posts, and the DNWML website. Logo on swag bag giveaway item. Naming Rights: Exclusive naming rights for a major event feature, e.g., “Presented by [Sponsor Name]” Booth Space: Prime booth location at the event for promotional activities. Speaking Opportunity: Opportunity to address attendees during the event. Social Media Recognition: Individual shout-outs with custom graphics leading up to the event and in post-event recaps. Thank You Basket: with goodies & DNWML swag. Permanent website blog post/sponsor thank you page