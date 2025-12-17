DNWML 2026 Sponsorships

About this event
Sponsor a week of summer camp for youth with disabilities through Camp New Horizons. Launched in 2023, Camp New Horizons has grown each year, providing meaningful experiences for campers to learn new skills, build independence, have fun, and form lasting friendships.
Sponsorship at this level includes logo placement on camp t-shirts worn by campers and staff, as well as on camp promotional materials. This sponsorship also includes one Disability Awareness Training for your organization.
Camp New Horizons offers four weeks of programming each summer, with sponsorship opportunities available at $2,500 per week.
DNWML produces a twice-monthly newsletter delivered to approximately 3,000 inboxes, sharing information about upcoming DNWML events, workshops, and relevant community resources.
As the newsletter sponsor, your logo will appear in every edition (approximately 20 issues per year). This sponsorship also includes one Disability Awareness Training for your organization.
DNWML’s annual Halloween Trunk-or-Treat & Dance is an accessible, inclusive, and fun way for the community to celebrate the holiday.
Sponsorship at this level includes logo placement on all promotional materials and signage during the event, along with one Disability Awareness Training for your organization.
Gallery Be is DNWML’s on-site art gallery, showcasing the work of artists with disabilities throughout the year.
Sponsorship at this level includes logo placement on promotional materials for one featured artist exhibition, on-site signage during the exhibition, and one Disability Awareness Training for your organization.
Three sponsorship opportunities are available each year at $1,500 per exhibition.
DNWML hosts a Lunch & Learn series focused on disability-related topics. These sessions may highlight community resources, provide updates on changes to government programs, and explore other timely issues impacting people with disabilities.
Sponsorship at this level includes logo placement on promotional materials for one Lunch & Learn session, along with one Disability Awareness Training for your organization.
Three sponsorship opportunities are available each year at $1,500 per session.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!