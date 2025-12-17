DNWML 2026 Sponsorships

Sponsor a week of summer camp for youth with disabilities through Camp New Horizons. Launched in 2023, Camp New Horizons has grown each year, providing meaningful experiences for campers to learn new skills, build independence, have fun, and form lasting friendships.





Sponsorship at this level includes logo placement on camp t-shirts worn by campers and staff, as well as on camp promotional materials. This sponsorship also includes one Disability Awareness Training for your organization.





Camp New Horizons offers four weeks of programming each summer, with sponsorship opportunities available at $2,500 per week.